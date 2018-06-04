Maidenhead United make centre back Obileye their second signing of the summer

Photo credit: Maidenhead United

Maidenhead United have made former Eastleigh centre-back Ayo Obileye their second signing of the summer.

Obileye, 23, was released by the Spitfires last month after two seasons with the Hampshire club. Eastleigh finished 14th in the National League last season, on 56 points.

Obileye played in both games against the Magpies last season, scoring as the Spitfires came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at the Silverlake Stadium in November. He was again on target from the penalty spot in United’s 3-1 win at York Road in March.

Obileye, who is likely to replace Jake Goodman in the centre of Maidenhead’s defence this summer, netted seven goals in total last season. Goodman has expressed his intention to leave the Magpies this summer.

Obileye is a former Sheffield Wednesday trainee who also has football league experience with Dagenham & Redbridge.

He is the second signing made by the Magpies this summer, following the arrival of winger Max Worsfold from Staines Town. So far Sam Barratt and Harry Pritchard have left for League One clubs Southend United and Blackpool respectively, while striker Sean Marks has signed with AFC Hornchurch in the Bostik Premier Division.