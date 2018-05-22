Maidenhead United welcome Wycombe Wanderers to York Road in pre-season

Maidenhead United will host Wycombe Wanderers in late July, with the club putting the final touches to its pre-season programme.

The Magpies have announced a series of matches against non-league clubs, but their contest against the Chairboys at York Road on Friday, July 27 (7.45pm KO) is the stand out clash.

The Chairboys arrive at York Road this summer as a League 1 club, having earned promotion from League 2 last season. They’ll use the run out against Alan Devonshire’s men to prepare for the likes of Sunderland and Barnsley in League 1 next season.

The Magpies will also use the game to fine tune their preparations for only their second National League campaign. The game should provide Devonshire with a good yardstick for how his side are gearing up for the new campaign, however, the manager attaches little importance on the result of friendly matches.

The Magpies enjoyed a 1-0 win over Gareth Ainsworth’s side in last summer’s friendly. Admission details will be announced in due course.

Ahead of the announcement, the Magpies also revealed a series of matches against non-league opposition. They’ll take on Beaconsfield Town and Windsor in a double header on Saturday, July 14, with the squad split between a 12pm kick-off at Holloways Park and a 3pm kick-off at Stag Meadow.

They’ll then travel to last season’s FA Trophy semi-finalists Wealdstone at Grosvenor Vale on Tuesday, July 17, 7.30pm kick-off, before visiting Basingstoke Town at the Camrose on Saturday, July 21, 3pm kick-off.