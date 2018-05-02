Attendances at Maidenhead United increase for a fourth successive season

Attendances at York Road have increased for the fourth successive season, the Magpies have announced.

Following the final home game of the season against Bromley on Saturday, the season’s average attendance was 1,475, an increase of 45 per cent on last season’s title winning year.

Last year’s average of 1012 was beaten by every single National League fixture played at York Road this season as Alan Devonshire’s side finished in the top half.

The biggest turnout of the season was for the Magpies home game against Aldershot Town, where 2,544 enjoyed a thrilling 3-3 draw.

To order your season ticket for the 2018/19 season click here.

The club have frozen prices for those buying tickets before May 31. Supporters who take advantage of this early bird offer will also receive an invitation to the Maidenhead United Fan Fest on June 24. An adult season ticket purchased before the end of May will cost £150, as oppose to £175 from June 1. Visit the club’s website for a full price list.

It may have counted for nothing on the day, and will go unrecorded in the club’s record books, but Jake Hyde’s thunderous strike in the abandoned game against Sutton United has won the club’s goal of the season.

Magpies fans voted for Hyde’s piledriver from a list of 10 goals selected by FC Video over the course of the season.

The striker, who has netted some crucial goals for the Magpies this season, was presented with the award after Saturday’s 5-2 win over Bromley.

The shortlist included a number of memorable goals, including Dave Tarpey’s curling volley against AFC Fylde and James Comley’s solo effort in the win over Guiseley at York Road.