Advertiser owner signs new sponsorship deal with Maidenhead United

A focus on the community is at the heart of the new sponsorship deal struck between Maidenhead United FC and Baylis Media Ltd.

The publisher and owner of the Maidenhead Advertiser still had one year left on its current deal but agreed to a new three-year deal that would allow the club to ‘investigate opportunities’ for sponsorship on the front of the team’s shirts.

The new deal could see the newspaper’s logo moved to the back of the shirt but the chief executives of both partners were quick to stress the importance of the deal going forward for the ambitions of each organisation.

Jon Adams, CEO of Maidenhead United, said: “This new deal allows us to be flexible and we really appreciate the understanding Baylis Media have shown in allowing us to investigate front-of-shirt opportunities when they could have insisted on seeing out the last year of the current agreement.

“It’s more about being in partnership and how we maximise not just our revenue but our joint resources.

“As neighbours (the ’Tiser offices are by the football ground in Bell Street), we’re committed to working tog-ether and using our influence for the benefit of the town.”

Jon described how the club’s work in the community had expanded over the last few years to promote things like health and wellbeing and encouraging more people to take up sport.

“We want to be a successful football club, but we also want to create a seven-day-a-week community facility,” he added.

Jeremy Spooner, CEO at Baylis Media, said: “I think the club aligns with our ethos of helping the community. It’s great to see the club moving forward, and it’s great for us to be a part of, and contribute to the success they are having.”

“As well as advertising opportunities the new deal will include more reporting on the club’s youth and ladies’ teams.”