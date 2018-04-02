Wed, 04
10 °C
Thu, 05
11 °C
Fri, 06
13 °C
SECTION INDEX

Maidenhead United's clash with Leyton Orient postponed at 2pm because of waterlogged pitch

Maidenhead United’s National League contest with Leyton Orient has been postponed because of  waterlogging.

The pitch covered overnight, however an inspection by the referee just before 2pm found areas of concern, especially in one corner near the main stand, and made the decision to call the match off.

The O’s official twitter account apologised to fans from both sides.

It said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“The referee attempted to give the game the best chance possible of going ahead but ultimately this corner of the pitch was the issue.”

Adding: “We thank all the people who tried to get the game on today.”

On their official Twitter feed, Maidenhead United said: “The match referee has informed both managers that today’s game has been postponed.

“We apologise to all Magpie fans that made the trip and will announce a new date in due course.”

The Magpies are also in the process of rearranging Friday’s match against Sutton United which was abandoned at half-time because of a waterlogged pitch.

The next scheduled matches for the Magpies are on Saturday, away to Aldershot Town, and then on Tuesday April 10, against Woking, at York Road.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Recent

Most read

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved