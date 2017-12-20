Wed, 20
Maidenhead United players meet fans in Nicholsons Centre

Football fans had a festive treat with the chance to meet members of the Maidenhead United senior squad.

Players including captain Alan Massey and midfielders Sam Barratt and Harry Pritchard were at the Nicholsons Shopping Centre yesterday (Tuesday) to chat to and have pictures with supporters.

And they were joined by their National League South trophy – the silverware they secured after finishing top of the league last season.

Coach Alan Devonshire, who played for West Ham, Watford and England, said: “It’s great to see all the kids down here for Christmas and I’m really pleased for the club that we’re going in the right direction.

“We want to build the club and this is part of what we want to do.”

