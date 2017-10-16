Maidenhead United and Slough Town await FA Cup first round opponents

Maidenhead United will be ball number 69 in tonight’s (Monday) FA Cup first round draw, after Ryan Upward's last minute goal secured a 2-1 win over Havant & Waterlooville to put their name in the hat.

This is the ninth time the Magpies have reached the first round proper of the competition since World War One and they haven’t made it through to the second round since 1886/87.

They created the better chances, but didn’t have things all their own way against a competitive Havant side on Saturday who will count themselves a little unfortunate to have not at least taken Alan Devonshire’s men to a replay.

Maidenhead last made it to this stage of the competition two seasons ago when they took League One side Port Vale to a replay at York Road. The Valiants ran out 3-1 winners in the replay, which was broadcast live on BT Sport, after Alan Massey had thumped the hosts into an early lead.

Southern League Premier Division outfit Slough Town have also made it through to the first round. They are ball 74 in tonight's draw.

The Rebels booked their place in the first round proper with a 1-0 win over Folkstone Invicta on Saturday, holding onto Warren Harris’ early strike for victory.

The draw will be broadcast live on BBC 2 and BT Sport from 7pm and fans of the two clubs should look out for balls 69 (Maidenhead) and 74 (Slough Town)

Lynsey Hipgrave is set to host the draw from BT Sport’s studios in Statford, with former FA Cup winner Dean Saunders amongst the guests.

The first round matches will take place over the weekend of November 3-6, and the clubs that progress will receive £18,000 from the FA’s Prize Fund.

There are 32 non league teams in the draw who’ll be joined by 48 clubs from the bottom two divisions of the Football League. Some of the more illustrious club sides to look out for include former winners Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, Bradford City, Bury, Charlton Athletic, Coventry City, Notts County, Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and Wimbledon.