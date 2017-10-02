Highlights and photos: Maidenhead United 3-0 Guiseley AFC

02:25PM, Monday 02 October 2017
Guiseley were blown away by a Magpies’ hurricane in the first five minutes as the home side scored twice in five minutes to put them on course for a 3-0 win.
Watch the highlights below and see all of our photos from the game in the slideshow above.
