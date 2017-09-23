Maidenhead United teams up with Oldfield Primary for new girls' football club

Girls of all ages took to the pitch on Friday for new football sessions run by Maidenhead United.

Magpies in the Community has started running a girls’ football club at Oldfield Primary School.

The new community programme was set up by the Magpies to ‘provide opportunities for local people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds’.

The sessions at the school in Bray Road have so far been a success, nearly hitting the 30 person maximum number, and the plan is to host a girls’ only football tournament against other schools later this year.

Sports teacher Fran Hodge said: “Some of the girls have not done any sport before and it is great to give them an opportunity to shine.

“They have absolutely loved it and it is lovely to have these role models in a school like this.”