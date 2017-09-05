Tarpey says history making spell with Maidenhead United will stay with him forever

DAVE Tarpey has thanked fans for their support during his ‘history making’ time at Maidenhead United.

The player, who joined League 2 Barnet in a deadline day deal on Thursday, said he was proud to have been a Magpie and that the time he’d had at York Road would ‘stay with him forever’.

Tarpey had little inkling he would be leaving Maidenhead last week until Barnet put in a bid for him at around 8pm on Thursday evening.

After a deal was agreed between the two clubs Tarpey raced from training at York Road to undergo a medical at The Hive Stadium before putting pen to paper on his move to the League 2 club just before the 11pm deadline.

After making his debut for Barnet on Saturday, Tarpey thanked Maidenhead fans on Twitter.

He said: “Now my head is back down from cloud nine I would like to say a massive thankyou to every fan, player and member of staff involved at Maidenhead United during my record breaking and history making time there.

“The support I received throughout my time at the club was second to none and I wish the club all the best for the rest of the season and for many years to come.

“You have a fantastic bunch of lads and manager that will continue to make the club proud.

“The messages I have received since my move to Barnet have made me proud to have been a Magpie. Once again many thanks for making my time at the club one that will stay with me forever.”

Speaking about his move to the Bees this week, Tarpey added: “It was a bit crazy and a night I’ll probably never forget.

“I didn’t actually sign until two minutes to 11. They got the paperwork sent off at 11pm and they got an email from the FA saying that they’d received it in time.

“Maidenhead had to look after themselves as well and make sure the deal was right for them. So they did that. I can’t thank Dev enough for allowing me to go and speak to Barnet.

“I enjoyed myself at the club (Maidenhead). Obviously they respected what I’d done for the club and luckily they’ve given me the chance to move on.”

