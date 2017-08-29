In pictures: Maidenhead United 0-1 Leyton Orient

10:39AM, Tuesday 29 August 2017
Macauley Bonne headed home in the sixth minute as Leyton Orient consigned the Magpies to only their second defeat of the season yesterday (Monday).
Click here from a full match report and check out our photo gallery above as a big crowd came along to watch Maidenhead take on the recently-relegated side.
