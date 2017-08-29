Tue, 29
25 °C
Wed, 30
15 °C
Thu, 31
18 °C
SECTION INDEX

In pictures: Maidenhead United 0-1 Leyton Orient

Staff reporter

Staff reporter

Macauley Bonne headed home in the sixth minute as Leyton Orient consigned the Magpies to only their second defeat of the season yesterday (Monday).

Click here from a full match report and check out our photo gallery above as a big crowd came along to watch Maidenhead take on the recently-relegated side. 

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved