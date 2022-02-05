Maidenhead impress and frustrate in equal measure in defeat to Wimbledon

Maidenhead 15, Wimbledon 32

Maidenhead impressed and frustrated in equal measure at Braywick Park this afternoon (Saturday) as visitors Wimbledon claimed a less than convincing 32-15 win.

The hosts came into this afternoon's fixture hopeful of causing an upset and much of their play, particularly in an attacking sense, suggested they were more than capable of doing that.

However, individual errors, particularly at the start of the second half when Wimbledon ran in two converted tries in as many minutes, meant that they left themselves with too much to do and the visitors just managed to get too far ahead on the scoreboard.

Having played well in the first half of last weekend's 44-5 defeat to leaders Hertford, Maids came into this game with confidence and morale intact.

They pressed well from the opening whistle, initially forcing Wimbledon onto the back foot, but a couple of attempts for the line were held up by staunch Wimbledon defence and the visitors then scored from their first foray up field.

With the pack carrying the ball well through phases and repeated drives for the line, the Maids' defence eventually cracked allowing Wimbledon's number five, Jack Cooke, to crash over under the posts. The conversion was made to take them out into a 7-0 lead, and they swept over a penalty later in the half to establish a 10-0 lead.

Wimbledon perhaps were shading possession and territory up to this point, but Maids were very much still in the game, and this was illustrated as they took a stranglehold on the contest in the final 10 minutes of the half.

New boy Avery Smiles-Tyson grabbed the try to get them back in the game in the 39th minute, finishing off well in the left-hand corner after the hosts worked the ball well out wide.

On a blustery day, Louis Ellis missed his conversion from the touchline, but it felt like Maids had real momentum heading into the half-time break.

Forward Phil Wells had brilliantly charged down his man and won the ball back to get the home side on the front foot before Smiles-Tyson darted over in the corner, and a crunching tackle from Christoph Bart rattled Wimbledon further before the referee blew for half-time and saved the visitors further punishment.

The interval came at the wrong time for the home side who took a while to get going in the second half and, by the time they did, were 14 points further adrift of Wimbledon. Two tries in the space of three minutes ultimately killed off their challenge, with Cooke again forcing his way over from close range for another converted try (5-17) before a handling error from Bart, in which the ball bounced off his foot and into the hands of Finn Taylor. With Maids' defence out of position the Wimbledon wing turned on the afterburners to touch down under the posts and extend the lead to 5-24 following the conversion.

Maids responded well to the double setback, but you sensed in that period that the game had gotten away from them a little.

They did their best to make up those 19 points, with Jamie Townsend touching down in the 51st minute after emerging from the bottom of a rolling maul. Another tricky conversion was missed by Ellis.

To illustrate how competitive the game was, Wimbledon opted to go for the posts when they were awarded a penalty in the 60th minute rather than a bonus-point try. They must have sensed their win wasn't assured, despite their 27-10 lead.

Three minutes later Maids scored the try of the game to get back within two converted tries. Ed Keohane swept a wonderful cross field kick out to the right where the whippet-like Scott Prince hared past two or three covering Wimbledon defenders and picked up to dive over. Again, the conversion was missed but this thrilling try breathed fresh life into the crowd and the contest. Unfortunately, it was stubbed out 10 minutes from time when Wimbledon drew Maids defence in to repel repeated attempts for the line, then spun the ball out wide for Taylor to cross the line with time and space.

Maids stay 11th after today's results ahead of next Saturday's home test with Westcombe Park who were narrowly edged out 22-24 at home by Sevenoaks. Wimbledon stay fifth, but narrow the gap to fourth-placed North Walsham.