Macaulay believes Maidenhead RFC are still in the mix for a play-off spot

Maidenhead's stand-in captain on Saturday, Will Macaulay, believes Maids are very much still in the mix for a play-off spot heading into the league's final matches.

Maids sit three points behind Barnstaple after contrasting results at the weekend saw Maids go down 29-10 at Bournemouth while Barnstaple were crushing Newton Abbot 62-8.

Macaulay, handed the captain's responsibility after Mark Darlington broke his arm in the win over Barnstaple, was at the heart of Maidenhead's good play on the South Coast but he admits they made too many errors in the 'red zone' of the theirs and Bournemouth's 22.

"You can see why they’ve won the league already. They’re a good outfit from 1-18," he said.

"I’m very proud of the boys. They did as you say leave everything out on the field. We knew that was a must win today but we’ve still got two games left in the season to put pressure on Barnstaple. We're still in the mix.

"In the red zone we were always tenacious but we made too many errors. We started throwing the ball around and that’s where the errors started creeping in.

"They had a very good defence. We knew they’d fly out at No.12 and No.13. We defended against it quite well but we could have done better. Their No.9 and No.10 commanded the game and turned the pace when they needed to."

Macaulay is now targeting two 'five pointers' to heap the pressure on Barnstaple in the race for second.

"I definitely hope we are (still in the mix for second)," he said.

"We’re going to try and get two five-pointers to put pressure on Barnstaple. They’ve still got to play Weston, which is a tough game for them. We’ll see what happens. Weston could be good against them. We’ve got tough run ins but it’s all to play for in my eyes."