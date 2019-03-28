Greenwood rallies the troops ahead of Maids RFC's battle with Bournemouth.

Will Greenwood issued a rallying call ahead of another big game for Maidenhead on Saturday, as they take on Champions elect Bournemouth away from home.

The former England international posted a lengthy message on Twitter calling Saturday’s match ‘one that has real meaning’ and also called for supporters to make the most of the free transport on offer to cheer on Maids down on the South Coast.

“Maidenhead Rugby Club have been getting better and better each year” said Greenwood, MBE, on twitter.

“I do not simply mean results. I mean creating an environment of fun, honesty, humility and work ethic.

“Through the work at every level I have seen the club grow across the age groups. The senior squad have taken the baton and run with it.”

Maids have certainly been upping the pace in recent weeks as they look to finish the campaign on a real high.

After last week’s ruthless performance against Barnstaple saw them move up to second in the table they will want to stay there with a another high quality showing against Bournemouth.

“Saturday is the sort of occasion we want to be involved in every year” added Greenwood.

“A match that has real meaning to a group of lads that have buckled down and worked hard.

“Win or lose, it is the intensity of the game this club wants more of.

“Big occasions, huge opportunity, no downside. There is no downside.

“We will be better for Saturday, whatever the result.”

For fans looking to attend the match on the South Cost, Maidenhead RFC, through the help of their sponsors, have organised free travel to the match.

“We want Saturday to be about the whole of Maidenhead Rugby Club.” Added Greenwood.

“Through the generosity of our sponsors, most wanting to remain nameless, we have been able to organise free transport to Bournemouth for anyone who wants to go.

“We would love to see as many of you as possible. It will be an awesome day out.”

Those interested in making the trip to Bournemouth should contact Dom Birch at dbirch@maidenheadrfc.co.uk to book a place.