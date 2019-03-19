Mobbs-Smith 'excited' by opportunity to become Maidenhead RFC's new head coach

Maidenhead RFC have announced that David Mobbs-Smith will take over as head coach in June.

Mobbs-Smith (Mobbs) will take over from current coach Russell Bolton, who will leave his post at the end of the current campaign because of work commitments.

Mobbs-Smith has a varied coaching career in both men's and women's rugby. He has held lead roles at Ilford Wanderers and Thurrock RFC and was a coaching consultant in Italy for RC Valpolicella. He is currently a skills coach for National 1 side Rosslyn Park. in the Women's game he has been head coach within the England Elite Pathway, Richmond FC in the Women's Premiership and currently at Rosslyn Park.

He also has a long time association with the 7s game internationally as head coach for the Sweden women's programme and is director of rugby for the Ramblin Jesters. In addition to this he's been a skills coach at Hampton School for the past nine years.

Reflecting on his appointment, Mobbs-Smith said: “Firstly my thanks must go to the board of MRFC for putting their faith in me to build on the exceptional last few seasons.

"The opportunity to be involved with an ambitious club with an excellent reputation, facilities, squad and ‘One Club’ ethos was my personal attraction to the role. The current support structure and coaching staff was another draw and I feel fortunate to be given this opportunity.

"I’m now looking forward to observing and working through a handover period with Russell (Bolton) before starting in pre-season and I also hope that my experience across the breadth of rugby will allow me to be of more value to ‘Maids’ and the club as a whole than just senior squad Head Coach.”

Maidenhead RFC chairman, Stephen Bough said: “Following a very thorough recruitment process where the quality of all the applicants was impressively high, I am delighted that Mobbs has accepted the role of our new Head Coach.

"The committee, players and coaching staff are very excited at what lies ahead for us and Mobbs is already getting his feet under the table in preparation for next season.”

Gareth Andrews-Jones, the club's director of rugby, added: “Mobbs has really impressed us with his experience and knowledge of the game at various levels, his professional approach to the interview process and the way in which he rapidly established a rapport with the players and the existing coaching team.

"I am really looking forward to working with him and watching him build on the strong foundations that Russ leaves behind him, whether that is in another campaign in South West Premier or – who knows? – in an entirely new challenge in National 2.”