Bolton happy with elements of Maidenhead RFC's win at Old Patesians

There were elements of Saturday's 27-15 win over Old Patesians which pleased head coach Russell Bolton greatly.

But he admits the players put too much pressure on themselves to get the result done and dusted in the first half.

The visitors failed to turn their possession into points having managed only a couple of scores through Andy Berry and Mike Davies.

They had only a 10-5 cushion playing up the aptly named Everest Road ground slope after the interval but produced what Bolton called an ‘outstanding display’. Dave Cole powered over to make it 15-5 before Tod Muil touched down after barging over from 15 yards out. Dylan Baptista then grabbed Will Runciman's crossfield kick to dive over in the corner to make it 27-5 following Runciman's conversion. Pats hit back with two tries of their own but Maids were already home and hosed.

"There were elements that were pleasing," said Bolton.

"The trouble with playing Old Pats on their own ground is that they know it well. It’s quite square and there’s a large slope.

"We were also a little bit nervy. We knew they were bottom of the league and that we were expected to win the match comfortably. Playing down the slope with the wind behind us in the first half we put pressure on ourselves to get a big score.

"But the second half was outstanding. We dominated the second half in terms of possession and were controlled and clinical. We looked much more comfortable."

It sets them up nicely for a titanic tie against second placed Barnstaple at Braywick on Saturday week (March 23). They trail them by just three points going into it with four matches left in the campaign, despite

"Barnstaple's win (21-12 against Ivybridge) without a bonus point keeps them within reach," added Bolton.

"We’ve gained another point on them while Ivybridge have dropped back a bit.

"We like to think we’ll have the upper hand at Braywick. If the result goes our way we’ll be ahead of them with three games to go. It would be down to us. All we can ask of the boys is that they give themselves a chance."