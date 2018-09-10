Rugby round-up: Narrow three-point defeat for Maidenhead RFC at Camborne RFC

Camborne RFC 23, Maidenhead RFC 20

Maidenhead were unable to find the composure and patience required to win in Camborne on Saturday, losing by three points despite a strong start.

The visitors opened the scoring after five minutes when second row Sam Hallett crashed over the line.

Five minutes later memorable a run from full back Max Roddick and then a well-executed chip over the defence from debutant Kieran Grey was caught by Eric Blewitt before touching down.

Both conversions were missed to leave Maids 10-0 ahead.

The hosts’ Jake Champion converted a penalty shortly after, but Maids fly-half Adam Lubbock responded in kind with a huge kick for 13-3.

This was the half-time score, but now Maids had to play up the Cornwall’s team’s famous slope.

A try touched down and then converted by Champion brought the home side back in the game, and then the Cherry & Whites took the lead on 55 minutes when fly half and backs coach Rhodri Mcatee scored wide out.

Almost immediately afterwards Champion created an opportunity from which skipper Jon Drew sent No 8 Dave Roberts crashing over for a 23-13 advantage.

Although the visitors grabbed a late bonus point with scrum half Grey’s try under the posts, converted by Lubbock, it proved to be only a consolation as Camborne comfortably held on.

Maids earned a losing bonus points for their efforts, as they did in the equally close 30-27 defeat at Camborne at this stage last season.

Maids head coach Russell Bolton tweeted after the match of his disappointment at his team’s performance.

“Tough day down at Camborne,” he said.

“Strong performance from them. We are hugely disappointed in our performance and will work hard to improve.

“Well done to Rhodri Mcatee and his team.”

Camborne backs coach Mcatee was also on twitter, saying: “Fantastic result against a very dangerous Maidenhead.”

South West Premier results (Sept 8)

Bournemouth 38, Barnstaple 24

Bracknell 52, Old Patesians 12

Brixham 44, Newton Abbot 13

Camborne 23, Maidenhead 20

Cleve 22, Ivybridge 29

Drybrook 18, Exmouth 17

Exeter Uni 31, Weston-s-M 28

Other results (Sept 8):

Aylesbury 15, Windsor 14

Reading 10, Marlow 41

Slough 21, High Wycombe 22

Risborough 13, Drifters 19

Phoenix 8, Berkshire SH 22

Farnham Royal v Faringdon – away walkover