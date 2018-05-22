Maidenhead RFC Colts' national triumph dedicated to Tony Brooks

Maidenhead RFC Colts .45, Tynedale RFC Colts 21

Maidenhead RFC Colts capped an extraordinary season on Saturday by comprehensively winning the National Under-18s Cup after scoring seven tries to beat Tynedale RFC Colts in the final at Worcester’s Sixways Stadium.

Maids dominated proceedings and led 19-7 at half-time following tries from Jack Belcher, James Ford and Eliot Frisby, plus two conversions from Kieran Grey.

Tynedale scored their try on the stroke of half-time.

The second half saw Maids grab their fourth try after seven minutes when Frisby fed Josh Odeniyi, who showed power and poise to brush off several tacklers to finish, Grey adding the conversion for 26-7.

The teams then traded tries as Tynedale scored to make it 26-14 and then Maids made it 33-14 after prop Elio Mandozzi dotted down and Grey converted.

Tynedale hit back with another try to stay in the match at 33-21, but this was it was to get for the Northumberland side.

With seven minutes to go Maids landed a further blow as Belcher made a powerful surge before the ball was moved wide and great handling saw wing Ollie Hill score in the corner with Grey converting a challenging kick for 40-21.

Maidenhead then sealed the win with another piece of brilliance as centre Dan Collins picked up the ball inside his own half before skipping past four players and diving over the try-line in the final play of the game to leave Maids 45-21 winners.

The triumph comes just a little more than two months after the club were rocked by the sudden death of director of rugby and Colts coach Tony Brooks.

An emotional Colts head coach Gareth Andrews-Jones dedicated the victory to the club legend.

“Tony would have been absolutely delighted with that,” he said.

“I could not be prouder of the boys.”

Maidenhead RFC Colts:James Ford; Josh Odeniyi, Elliott Thorne, Dan Collins, Ollie Hills; Eliot Frisby, Kieran Grey; Elio Mandozzi, James Johnstone (capt), Callum Dugmore, Phil Wells, Jack Belcher, Teo Gaster, Joe Thompson, Todd Muil. Matt Hine, Will Manning, Chris Allen, Sam Riches, Drew Prince, Josh Henderson, Louis Monk.

