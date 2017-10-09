In pictures: Hundreds take part in Maidenhead Minis Rugby Festival

Teamwork, respect and sportsmanship was displayed at the annual Maidenhead Minis Rugby Festival at Braywick Park yesterday (Sunday).

The festival, organised by Maidenhead RFC, saw about 1,500 youngsters aged u7s to u12s battling it out at the Braywick Road site.

Players from nearby rival teams including Windsor, Henley and Marlow swapped tackles while teams from as far as Guernsey, Tring and Hemel Hempstead also travelled in for a piece of the action.

Maidenhead RFC Under 10s coach Chris Wojciechowicz said: “It’s been really good, it was really pleasing as we’ve got nearly 1,500 kids from 12 different clubs from around the area.

He said the event always gets good feedback from parents and that the emphasis is less on keeping score but having fun and developing players’ skills.

Another Maidenhead U10s coach Robert Dargan said: “It was a great day, hugely enjoyable with some great rugby being played.

“On show for all to see were all the traits that we want to develop in our young rugby players, teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship.”

Former England World Cup winner Will Greenwood was among those in attendance at the event.