Public notices: 20mph limit coming to Bray and roads set to close

A 20mph speed limit is set to be imposed in a street in Bray and a number of roads are due for closure around Maidenhead, this week’s public notices have revealed.

Traffic and roads:

A new 20mph speed limit will be implemented along a section of Upper Bray Road, starting on Monday, March 22.

A 500 metre stretch of the road, starting at the junction with the A308 and ending at the junction with High Street, will be affected by the change.

Meanwhile, a number of roads are due to close around the area over the next few weeks.

In Woodlands Park, no vehicles will be able to travel along Breadcroft Lane between its junction with Cherry Garden Lane up to The Old Cottage while fibre optic ducting works take place.

The road will be shut between 8am and 6pm each day from Friday, March 26 and Thursday, April 1. There will be no diversion route.

More fibre optic works will also be taking place near Waltham St Lawrence, in Plough Lane.

The road will be closed from the junction with Baileys Lane to the junction with Mire Lane from 8am to 6pm on Monday, March 22 to Wednesday, March 24.

The diversion route will be via Baileys Lane, Brook Lane, Hungerford Lane and West End Lane.

Next month, in Shurlock Row, a section of Hungerford Lane will be closed to vehicles from its junction with Darvills Lane to the eastern boundary of Glebe Farm.

The closure will be in force from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Tuesday, April 6 to Friday, April 9 while the stopcock is removed from the carriageway.

In central Maidenhead, drivers will no longer be able to turn right from Bridge Road into Lassell Gardens, starting from Monday, March 22.

Planning:

Plans are in place to build a new home in Rolls Lane in Bray.

An application has been submitted to change the use of a builders site into residential and to build a new dwelling on the land, to the south of Lenore Cottage.

