Brexit debate to focus on healing divisions

A public debate on how the people of the town can heal their divisions following Britain’s departure from the European Union will take place later this month.

The Britain After Brexit debate will take place on Thursday, March 26, in the Desborough Suite at Maidenhead Town Hall, St Ives Road, from 8pm to 9.45pm.

Four public figures from the area will present their thoughts for the future, and members of the audience will also be able to engage in the debate.

The four participants will be Graham Barker, former High Sheriff of Berkshire, Dr Jenny Langdon, a former GP, Rev Sally Lynch, vicar at St Luke’s Church, and James Preston, the Advertiser’s editor.

The one condition of the Advertiser-sponsored event is that no one talks about the past or says if they voted to Leave or Remain.

Rabbi Jonathan Romain, who will be chairing the event, said: “For too long we have talked, or even shouted, about competing ideas and opposing opinions.

“Now is the time to focus on what we have in common and goals we can all share.

“Whatever our take on Brexit or how it has been handled, we have to turn our gaze forward and help bring our community together again.”

Mr Preston said: “This is not about the politics of Brexit – it is a chance to leave Remainer or Leaver tags at the door.

“We want to hear ideas that will bring people together and work for the good of our communities, regardless of what is happening at Westminster.”

Each speaker will give a short presentation where they suggest projects that could help unite the town.

The presentations will then be followed by discussions in small groups, where everyone will be able to have their say.

The event will be free to attend but those who wish to attend should register online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/britain-after-brexit-tickets-92326704659