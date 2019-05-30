In pictures: nursery children visit elderly at Cookham nursing home

Nursery school students have been visiting the elderly residents of a Cookham care home as part of an innovative trial.

Youngsters from Cookham Nursery School in Station Road have been joining the residents of The Cookham Riverside care home in Berries Road for the last four weeks.

During the visits, the children and adults have been playing with jack-in-the-boxes, creating paper puppets and making pasta necklaces together.

The nursery is part of a federation with Maidenhead Nursery School and The Lawns Nursery School in Windsor and assistant headteacher at The Lawns, Val Thomas, came up with the idea.

She said: “They loved it, I was not sure how they would respond but children seem to have this natural ability to communicate with everyone and anyone, and that’s what’s so special about it.

Ms Thomas added that she had been partly inspired by care homes in Japan that contain their own nurseries.

The visits by Cookham Nursery School will see six children visit the care home for six weeks, with each child spending time with the same elderly resident so they can build a relationship.

Ms Thomas already sees the trial as being a big success and has started reaching out to care homes in Windsor and Maidenhead to try and arrange something similar at the other two nurseries.

To ensure that the programme runs smoothly, she has appealed for volunteers to help run the sessions.

Adults who are able to walk with the children from nursery and help oversee the sessions once a week are needed.

If you would like to get involved contact Val Thomas through Cookham Nursery School on 01628 520002 or emailing cookhamnursery@rbwm.org.uk