Dog trainer sets up classes so pets and owners can 'love life together'

A dog trainer is on a mission to help owners and their pets ‘love life together’.

Pippa Goodwin launched The Contented Hound in January and now offers a range of classes for puppies and adult dogs at The Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA).

Working with a philosophy solely based on positive reinforcement, the Kiln Green resident told the Advertiser she uses simple solutions and techniques to help canines overcome behavioural issues.

Pippa said: “For people who have dogs it’s brilliant when it’s all going smoothly but it is difficult when your dog is barking or you’re having your hand yanked when you’re out for a walk.

“There’s been lots of discussion about different types of training but this is purely positive rewards only.

“Everything I teach is helping owners and their dogs love life together.”

Mother-of-two Pippa, who has a six-year-old black labrador named Otto, is also available for home visits where private consultations and one-on-one training can be carried out.

But it’s in the great outdoors at BCA where she thinks dogs can learn the most.

“There is definitely a time and a place for indoor training but I think it best suits the dog if they are training in real-life situations,” she added.

Pippa previously worked for 20 years in London in client management but after opting for a career change, she enrolled at the Institute of Modern Dog Trainers (IMDT).

During the Easter holidays she launched her latest programme, Holiday Hounds, which gave children aged six to 12 the chance to strengthen their relationships with their pets while working on basic obedience skills.

Visit www.thecontentedhound.com for more information.