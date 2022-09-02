Viewpoint: Bin strikes and the energy bills crisis

Email Viewpoint letters to jamesp@baylismedia.co.uk or write to Viewpoint, Newspaper House, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

Bin men kept going through lockdown

I have read some of the comments made by residents on the RBWM Facebook page regarding the bin men strike.

I am amazed at their short memories.

Who continued to work during the lockdown so that we didn't have to call in pest controllers and be surrounded by rubbish?

It is an unpleasant task at the best of times and one that few of us would like to take on.

Yet they continued to work in a very difficult situation.

How would you feel if people in the next town, doing the same job, were receiving an hourly rate that could be a much as 20 per cent more than you?

It is understandable that they feel they need to take a stand.

JILL FOULDS

Hearne Drive

Holyport

Find a representative who really represents

I have read with considerable interest the ‘debate’ regarding the development proposal for the Golf Course.

I have a keen interest in it myself.

It would appear to be a stand-off between a significant number of people in opposition to the proposal and the council, which is taking it forward.

There does not appear to have been much give or take by either party for understandable reasons.

Councils are elected to act in the best interests of the people that they represent.

There will be ample opportunity for the people to express their views in May 2023 when councillors are elected.

Perhaps it will be wise and more profitable for those who feel most strongly to put themselves forward to represent the views of the people and remove those that they say do not.

In my experience this process does tend to focus current serving councillors’ minds beautifully.

MARK EYNON

Shoppenhangers Road

Maidenhead

Robotic responses to woman in distress

On Wednesday, August 24, at approximately 11.30am my husband and I went to the bus stop in Broadway where there were approximately 10 to 12 people waiting for their respective buses.

A bus arrived and nearly everyone got on to it and we sat down to wait for ours.

I then noticed a guy on his mobile phone standing over a mature lady who was collapsed, covered in sick and confused.

He was having problems with his phone, so I offered to ring for an ambulance.

Numerous stupid questions followed from the call handler employed by the NHS (is she breathing, what is her name, her age, is she suffering from COVID, does she have pain in her chest, back, can she raise her arm, does she have a rash), who I clearly told at the beginning of my phone call was a mature unknown lady to me and the kind gentleman who was the first and only person to help her, had collapsed at a bus stop and needed help.

Finally the call handler advised an ambulance was being dispatched and I was to make sure all dogs at the premises were locked away (even though we were at a bus stop in Maidenhead Town).

You can now understand why the NHS is in a mess – the people trained have no idea what and who they are dealing with and why they are employed.

They are reading a script on their computer screen to delay sending help.

Who manages these people, in fact who is in charge of the NHS and the billions of taxpayers’ money given to this organisation every year?

Whilst waiting for the ambulance to arrive (another call to 999 had to be made) a member of staff came from Wenzel’s the bakers, who saw we were in need.

She brought water and another member of staff went to Boots the chemist to seek help, who refused to attend and help (no compassion there).

Anyway this young lady from Wenzel’s stayed with us and helped us until the ambulance finally arrived.

So a BIG THANK YOU to this young woman and the staff at Wenzel’s, and you have to ask yourself what sort of town we live in, where a guy walking past a bus stop sees a collapsed person in need of care and stops to help whilst all the time there are people standing and looking at this poor lady in need and they do nothing, just continue to wait for their bus!

Apologies for this rant but I am ashamed of what this country has become.

As soon as something happens people ask what is the government is going to do to help them, not what they can do for themselves or their fellow countryman.

JAN SMITH

Rylstone Close

Maidenhead

No one is leading but you can take action

A crisis needs two responses, an emergency ‘band aid’ (furlough, with COVID) and ‘surgery’, to protect against re-emergence (vaccines), both at pace.

The energy crisis has had neither.

Even when the Westminster political farce anoints the new PM, she will announce the equivalent of furlough, needed, too late but a band aid that does nothing for the future of pockets, climate, or energy security, nor to keep the lights on, yes rationing is a real possibility.

Local government is largely inept on the topic. Well meaning, but of no impact.

Perhaps the astronomic price increases will affect behaviour, though my village hasn’t changed consumption at all in the last 10 years and it’s 50 per cent above national average.

The ‘surgery’ starts with saving energy.

The leakiest housing in Europe was being addressed a decade ago with the insulation programme but the ‘green crap’ policy put an end to that.

Every pound of ‘band aid’ should be coupled with a pound of ‘surgery’.

Being realistic it’s not going to happen immediately, so help yourself and your community.

Every one per cent saving is one per cent less carbon and is baked in.

Let’s Insulate at pace.

In Cookham we have started to train Energy Champions who can understand the priorities and help deliver energy saving solutions.

We need more, for £100, you can be trained.

Why not get your street to club together and fund your champion? Councils, why not chip in?

This is an emergency, let’s act like it. Innovate, buy insulation in bulk etc.

The ‘surgery’ doesn’t end there.

We need to electrify, invest in renewables individually and as a community.

However, there is a chronic situation with larger scale renewables.

The planning laws make it incredibly difficult to develop wind or solar.

The RBWM local plan specifies 14k new homes but zero renewable deployments and, for example, takes no lead on wind and delegates to parishes.

In turn, some (if not all) take the attitude, ‘not in my backyard’, even though larger scale deployments can bring significant financial benefits to the community.

Challenge your Neighbourhood Plans.

Public sentiment is changing.

A recent survey, for example, showed onshore wind farms are more popular (80 per cent) than pizza, Netflix or the Queen, even rural communities giving 66 per cent support.

Yet, no single windmill of size is allowed in the borough even beside the M4.

Solar farms must be hidden unlike 14k new homes, but still no support.

The same land use for solar could supply close to Maidenhead’s annual residential electricity demand.

The inept national energy policy will change (and with it local policy) following the July landmark ruling that the government is acting unlawfully by not having realistic net zero plans and given eight months to produce such. However, we must look after ourselves.

Insulate, reduce energy use and emissions, with the local resilience of sensitive boroughwide generation.

Times are changing, we must too.

PAUL STRZELECKI

Cookham

Grazing, mowing and managing the land

I would like to commend Louise Ellins for her Viewpoint article (August 25).

She raised concerns about the National Trust not renewing some active farming tenancies and instead rewilding the land including planting trees.

She suggested that the focus for rewilding should be on places where food cannot be grown, asserting the need for balance.

As she said we need to safeguard our ability to grow our own food especially in volatile times.

We do not grow enough to feed ourselves and therefore food has to be transported here from all over the world, which has its own implications for climate change.

The differing management regimes of two of our nearby National Trust commons provide an interesting case in point in connection with climate change.

Pinkneys Green, mainly grassland with some trees, is mowed twice a year in July and September.

The grass from the July mowing is nutritious and is sold for cattle feed.

The September mowing is less so and is sold for bedding.

In contrast, for many years, the mainly grassland on Widbrook Common had commoners cattle grazing there from May to November.

However since 2021 cattle have not grazed there and the common has not been mowed except for removing the toxic ragwort, in effect rewilding the common.

The consequence is that Widbrook Common has not had a continual growth of green grass over the summer that used to be a consequence of the grazing.

The green colour is due to chlorophyll and chlorophyll allows the plant to absorb carbon dioxide, and removing carbon dioxide helps with climate change.

It appears that the reasons for the commoners deciding in 2020 to stop grazing their cattle on Widbrook Common are twofold.

Firstly, two years ago the poor price of beef obtained by farmers made it uneconomic to raise cattle, though this may now change.

The other reason given demonstrates the conflict between farming and wildlife.

I understand that cattle from several farms were grazed on Widbrook Common and there were concerns that TB from an infected animal could be passed to others.

The commoners also considered the increase in the number of badger setts present in nearby Battlemead Common. Badgers are protected but also carry TB.

Hopefully, if the commoners cannot be persuaded to return their cattle to Widbrook Common, where their grazing helped produce new green grass and their dung provided a food source for invertebrates and their larvae, then perhaps this common will also be mowed.

In the meantime Widbrook Common and nearby Battlemead Common provide another example of differing management regimes.

As noted above, the Widbrook has never, as far as I know, been mowed and now is not grazed, whilst Battlemead, this year for the first time, was mowed in July rather than September.

The result is that on Sunday, August 28, and even though we have only had a small amount of rain, the Widbrook is still mainly covered by straw coloured dead grass; whilst Battlemead, at least in the mowed areas, already shows a generous sprinkling of new green grass.

ANN DARRACOTT

Maidenhead Civic Society

Clear signposts to the menace meant by Putin

What happens if you keep your head firmly stuck in the sand?

Eventually someone will come along and kick you hard up the backside of course.

Already sky-high costs for gas and electricity are due to rise by an unbelievable 80 per cent from October.

The consequential inflation is already causing one strike after another, as workers understandably try to catch up with price rises, the latest example being a threatened bin men strike in the Royal Borough itself.

Who’s actually to blame for this outrage?

Of course, that disgusting little psychopath in The Kremlin is the main culprit.

However, I am also pointing the finger of blame firmly at Angela Merkel and other European leaders, particularly Italy.

Despite many warning signals, they have relied on Russia for their critical energy supplies for way too long – in the case of Germany, for a massive 50 per cent of their gas supplies.

Unfortunately, even our own country’s leaders had their heads in the sand too, or in their case, maybe up somewhere else.

Fortunately we do still have North Sea oil and gas.

But as is well known, the Conservative Party has shamelessly relied on donations from wealthy Russians.

If the psychopath in The Kremlin had only recently shown his true colours then maybe the fact that European leaders had their heads in the sand would be understandable.

But the damning evidence has been there for all to see since 2006, when Putin arranged the vicious murder of Litvinenko in a central London hotel.

He then went on to mount a full-scale invasion of Georgia in 2008.

In 2014 he menaced Ukraine and annexed Crimea.

His vile mates in Eastern Ukraine just accidentally shot down a passenger airliner that happened to be flying over Ukraine.

Russia is accused of manipulating the famous EU referendum in the UK in 2016 – their side won by the way.

In 2018, he sent his goons to Salisbury, to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter with Novichok.

The city was traumatised and an innocent British woman lost her life.

During all this time there have been repeated reports of opposition leaders being poisoned, opponents imprisoned or killed etc.

Then last year his boys massed on the Ukrainian border and although he insisted that he had no intention of invading, being the liar that he is, in February this year he invaded Ukraine.

So – 16 years of major red flags. Sixteen years and still they didn’t see it coming!

It is precisely because they for so long irresponsibly relied on Russia for a major part of their essential energy supplies that all this nightmare is unfolding.

Short-term, the only real answer is to try to reinstate coal-fired power stations and begin fracking.

Obviously, long-term we have to go for renewable green solutions and sources that do not create huge carbon emissions. Those options are basically tidal, wind, solar and nuclear power.

Whatever happens, no state ever again should rely on Russia for anything essential.

MALCOLM STRETTEN

Boulters Lane

Maidenhead

I also feel we’re going from bad to verse

I would like to reply to the poem in last week’s Viewpoint (August 24)

I would like to congratulate the person who wrote last week’s brilliant poem about the demise of Maidenhead.

It sums up completely how our lovely town has been destroyed and is no longer a place we want to live or be proud of.

NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED

Low council tax means a high amount of mess

I have just read the poem in Viewpoint (August 25) regarding the past, present and future of Maidenhead and it made depressing reading.

Yesterday (August 24) I took the graffiti pictures (see below) while walking past the Stafferton Way Car Park on the way to the station.

The graffiti is from the car park wall and a junction box on the way down to the station.

Under the rail bridge there is another junction box with the ‘C word’ on it.

My wife would not let me take a photo of that one.

Time our administration took a walking tour of Maidenhead.

It seems low council tax = low standards.

NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED

Why the secrecy over impoundment licence?

Our waterways project is governed by The Environment Agency and RBWM – the impoundment licence being a publicly available document of official proceedings.

Within this licence a method statement has to be complied with by the licence holder, which is RBWM.

Lo and behold a request to view the method statement is rejected by the agency, hiding behind The Freedom of Information Act. Reference No 220826EJR14 from EA’s Wallingford office is quoted in case other readers care to extract the secret statement, or try to.

MDG

Forlease Drive

Maidenhead

Explore British history in a discussion group

I have a keen interest in English/British history and would like to set up a history discussion group in the local area.

I have in mind a small (six to eight) group of other history buffs who could meet up on a regular basis to exchange their knowledge of the subject and maybe visit locations of historical interest.

Should any readers have a similar interest they could contact me at jonh222661@aol.com or telephone me at 07905 956530.

JOHN LANSLEY

Balmoral

Maidenhead

Sensible alternative needed to NI protocol

It is now five years since Leo Varadkar took over from Enda Kenny as Prime Minister of the Irish Republic, and ordered Irish customs officials to cease the discussions they had been having with UK customs officials about how to manage the small flow of goods over the open land border from Northern Ireland into the Republic and thus the EU Single Market.

He, and his UK counterpart Theresa May, were both keen to see a mountain built out of this molehill, preferably to prevent the UK from leaving the EU, but at least to keep us under the economic thumb of the EU in its Single Market and Customs Union, as urged by business pressure groups such as the CBI, then headed up by Carolyn Fairbairn.

Yet as repeatedly pointed out any significant threat to the integrity of the EU Single Market could easily have been countered by UK export controls over the goods flowing north to south, and indeed there was already an established system for licensing exports of sensitive goods such as arms, which could have readily been adapted for this additional purpose.

It is only necessary to google for ‘SPIRE export licences’ to bring up information about this system, which is run by the Department for International Trade; hopefully if Liz Truss becomes the next Prime Minister she will know about this from her days in charge of that department, and will bring in a sensible alternative to the ghastly Northern Ireland protocol.

Dr D R COOPER

Belmont Park Avenue

Maidenhead

Plants and flowers welcome the showers

We are little plants and bushes

Sat in the garden soil

On our own, once the seeds are sown

Like a car that needs its oil.

This sun has been atrocious

Too much I have to say

We pray each day for rain

The clouds to turn a heavy grey

We haven’t got water on tap

Or fans to keep us cool

We’re in this searing heat you know

We can’t dip our petals in a pool

We’re all dying of thirst

So we have to rely on man

As we’re about to get a well earned drink

They impose a hosepipe ban

We flowers woke up this morning

All crinkly like the hedge next door

The clouds were grey, hip hip hooray

Look what we have in store

The skies just burst wide open

We rain danced in the showers

One happy garden once again

Just a sign of God’s great powers

MICKEY BROWN

Binfield