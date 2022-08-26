Viewpoint: Climate, car parks and the Deerswood saga

Email Viewpoint letters to jamesp@baylismedia.co.uk or write to Viewpoint, Newspaper House, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL61HX.

Still fiddling while everywhere burns

It’s usually better to be honest, or say nothing.

Last week the lead member for climate action and sustainability shared her usual answer when asked what is happening in our borough (Viewpoint, August 18).

I doubt that anybody was impressed.

The council may be busy, but it certainly isn’t delivering on its Climate and Environment strategy.

Busy isn’t good enough, what’s required are results.

As the RBWM Climate Emergency Coalition reported in April, the council failed to achieve 3 of its 4 key actions for 2021, and failed to put in place some of the most basic checks and balances necessary for success.

This is still the case two-thirds of the way through 2022.

The following questions would help to uncover the correct status:

1.Will the council and borough achieve their stated aim of reducing CO2 emissions by 50 per cent by 2025? At the current rate of progress, it’s extremely unlikely.

2.When will the council fully implement the Cycling Action Plan 2018-2028? As the name suggests, it’s already four years overdue.

3.When will the new Draft Local Transport Plan be prepared? It was due by 2021 and is almost 20 months overdue.

4.When will the Biodiversity Action Plan be adopted? It was due by June 2021, and is almost 15 months overdue.

5.When will the Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) be prepared? It was due in 2021 and is at least 7 months overdue.

6.When will the lead member have the courage to re-establish governance of the strategy? There has been no governance since July 2021. What is the council hiding?

7.When will the Climate Partnership’s secretariat roles be recruited (due March 1, 2022)? When will the Community Interest Company be in place (due May 1, 2022)? When will the full launch of the Climate Partnership take place (due May 1, 2022)?

Full launch of the Climate Partnership is currently three months overdue.

The phrase ‘fiddling while Rome burns’ springs to mind.

The borough’s residents aren’t stupid, and it’s a mistake to treat us as though we are. We know spin when we see it.

PAUL HINTON

Plastic Free Windsor

Course development overshadows any aims

In her letter in last week’s paper (Viewpoint, August 18), Cllr Donna Stimson lists a number of worthy initiatives being undertaken to make our borough more sustainable, and claims our council is ‘busy delivering on our Climate and Environment Strategy’.

But with plans to build on 132 acres of publicly owned woodlands and greenspace at Maidenhead Golf Course, our council is, in fact, taking a massive step back in the fight for a sustainable future for our community.

They are ignoring their own advice, repeatedly laid out in their own Climate and Environment Strategy, which highlights the value of greenspace to help mitigate the effects of climate change.

Rather than concreting over most of our green lung, including thousands of mature trees, they should be making plans to maximise the benefits of this space for our community – for water storage, tree planting and better woodland management for people and wildlife. Building on our green lung will take away the pollution absorption and biodiversity benefits this hidden area of land in our town centre provides for the people of Maidenhead.

It will also take away the opportunity to turn it into a Great Park for everyone.

DEBBIE LUDFORD

Rushington Avenue

Maidenhead

Car parks are still shoddy, not ‘flagship’

Via social media and an article in the Maidenhead Advertiser I highlighted the appalling condition of three of RBWM’s multi-storey car parks.

Cllr Coppinger was quick to apologise and request officers bring Stafferton Way car park up to a standard we can be proud of (Viewpoint, August 18).

I regret to say that, whilst the vegetation running along the side of the car park has been removed and it appears some cleaning has taken place in the lobby areas, to describe it as in a condition that ‘we can be proud of’ is somewhat of an overstatement in my view.

Many areas, including those around ticket machines, have pigeon droppings and accumulated dirt.

Some stairways are unclean and in poor condition.

I recently saw a Twitter posting of Windsor Conservatives out canvassing.

The group photograph included the leader of RBWM, Andrew Johnson.

Their message was it’s essential we return the flagship low-tax administration for four more years.

I would challenge Andrew Johnson to visit the MSCP’s with me and look me in the eye and tell me:

1.They are maintained to a standard we can be proud of,

2.They are being maintaining in accordance with the schedule recently supplied to me under an FOI,

3.They represent a flagship local authority.

BRIAN MILLIN

Priors Way

Maidenhead

Council borrowing is costly to constituents

I wish to add to Cllr Hilton’s explanation re additional borrowing (Viewpoint, August 18).

Borrowing adds to our revenue costs.

For those of us who have a mortgage we know we have to pay interest as well as the capital repayments.

It’s the same for RBWM.

With the CURRENT levels of borrowing that’s a £7million charge on our revenue, a bit like a £7million cut in the services provided to residents.

If the capital borrowing goes up then this cost goes up and fewer services can be provided.

If interest rates go up, as they are likely to do, then this charge goes up, and again fewer services to residents.

Re the comment of being the fourth lowest council tax in the country, well we are NOT the fourth lowest AVERAGE. The average council tax per dwelling across local authorities is £1,493 whilst RBWM is £1,898 so we are far away from being the fourth lowest.

Cllr HELEN PRICE

The Borough First Independents, Clewer and Dedworth East

Worries over councillor were brushed aside

Councillor Andrew Johnson, the leader of the council, and the chairman of cabinet, has offered disgraced councillor, Ross McWilliams, his ‘strong support’.

This despite Cllr McWilliams being found guilty of ‘bringing his role and local authority into disrepute’.

Cllr Johnson’s spin is to misrepresent the findings of the standards panel by deliberately confusing the verdict with the lack of punishment.

“The verdict of the standards panel is clear that it does not believe that any sanction should be applied.”

In the unspun world of facts, the unanimous verdict of the panel was that Cllr McWilliams is guilty of a breach of the code of conduct.

That the panel chose not to impose any sanction does not mitigate Cllr McWilliams’ guilt nor does it absolve Cllr Johnson of his overarching duty to protect the reputation of our Royal Borough.

This disingenuous approach looks more like following than leading to me.

Perhaps the ‘leader of the council’ cannot face up to the fact that this disaster was all his own making? He personally nominated Cllr McWilliams to the planning panel at council in July 2021.

I objected then, citing the obvious conflict of interest with Cllr McWilliams’ role as lead member for housing.

My concerns were brushed aside with vague assurances that ‘…the usual declarations on conflict…’ would suffice.

Instead of listening to good advice, albeit from an inconvenient source, the ‘leader of the council’ abjectly failed to properly supervise his appointee, allowing Cllr McWilliams to –

Make multiple public references to the desirability of approving application 21/02866 (Deerswood Meadow) prior to it being considered (clear evidence of pre-determination)

Ignore the advice of the monitoring officer to recuse himself

Fail to publicly declare a professional connection to the applicant

I will never know how much of the background the ‘leader of the council’ was aware of at the time.

But I do know that he knows it all now.

Yet still he refuses to act decisively and, by allowing Councillor McWilliams to remain in his many posts, is equally as guilty of ‘bringing his role and local authority into disrepute’.

Cllr JOHN BALDWIN

Lib Dem, Belmont

Sensible management for water resources

So after a couple of months without much rainfall, and this is by no means everywhere in the UK, we are once again facing hosepipe bans. This prompts me to think how countries such as Dubai cope.

This little country regularly exceeds 40 degrees Celsius with around five inches of rainfall per year, yet has no water shortage problems thanks to the Jebel Azi Power and desalination plant which produces some 470million gallons of water daily and accounts for 99 per cent of the country’s water needs – plus this is produced from waste heat from the plant in a process called multi stage flash distillation.

Now obviously the UK is larger with a higher population, but we are an island with nowhere further than 70 miles from the sea, and that’s not even taking into account cities on large estuaries such as London, Newcastle, Bristol and Hull which could accommodate such facilities as desalination plants.

Personally I do not believe in climate change as such, rather than natural variations which have happened since the dawn of time, but we are being told that extreme weather, droughts etc will increase in the coming years and decades for whatever reason – therefore why not adopt the strategies of the aforementioned Dubai and manage the world’s resources sensibly to avoid these crises?

After all the planet is 70 per cent water!

TONY BECK

Frogmill Spinney

Hurley

Flight of fantasy – on being able to sleep

The idea is that Windsorians should be allowed to sleep at night. But not in the early hours of Thursday, August 18.

The background noise level at night in Windsor can be in the low 30 decibel range.

Then at seven minutes past midnight an incoming flight spiked the noise level to 71 decibels.

It is the change in noise level that disturbs sleep. A 30-plus decibel change is huge.

Then it happened again at 13 minutes past midnight.

And again at 19 minutes past midnight.

There was then a chance to get back to sleep – but not for long.

At 40 minutes past midnight – another incoming flight. Then, a rousing 71 decibels at 43 minutes past midnight.

A total of five flights, all past midnight.

Please Heathrow – could you let us sleep at night?

ANDREW HALL

Windsor

No cheers likely now for Maidenhead

Maidenhead once, a memorable pleasant Berkshire market town

Maidenhead once, had artisan shops and lots of smiling people milling round



Maidenhead once, had lidos, skating, bowls all manner of fun

Maidenhead once, had inns, cinemas, nightclubs, you wanted to come



Maidenhead once, had a character a style all of its own

Maidenhead once, had green spaces and places you could sit or roam



Maidenhead once, was a vibrant happy, busy bustling town

Maidenhead once, had many family-run shops dotted all around



Maidenhead once, a safe place to go for a evening on the town

Maidenhead once, a place of note and no little renown



Maidenhead once, a place to row on the river past Boulters Lock.

Maidenhead once, distinctive streets and a stroll past Hind’s beautiful clock



Maidenhead once, a friendly place where folk smiled and said hello

Maidenhead once, a busy high street full of people, many that you would know



Maidenhead once, was somewhere you visited and never forgot

Maidenhead once, had delights and sights that other towns did not



Maidenhead once, had glamorous Skindles, its history captured by the camera lens

Maidenhead once, was a fine handsome town called ‘The Jewel of the Thames’



Maidenhead now, ugly and grim, it’s a town you wish you were never in

Maidenhead now, oh the sin, to have destroyed all the good and throw it in the bin



Maidenhead now, nothing historic left to stand, replaced by the modern all totally bland

Maidenhead now, ruined by greed’s hand, so sad to see and all of it planned



Maidenhead now, full of dark spaces and a scary underpass

Maidenhead now, a town where nothing is built with care, or to last



Maidenhead now, a traffic-clogged mess, dreadful new buildings that make you depressed

Maidenhead now, quality of life all regressed, nothing gets better just less and less



Maidenhead now, a dangerous place to wander around in the night

Maidenhead now, fights, drunks, violence and many an ugly sight



Maidenhead now, the developer’s dream, no building too ugly, no height too extreme

Maidenhead now, no place to stay, little wonder so many people are moving away



Maidenhead now, just coffee and phones, best not to bother just stay at home

Maidenhead now, a London sink town all that was fine, destroyed and pulled down



Maidenhead’s future, just concrete and glass, high rise apartments all totally crass

Maidenhead’s future, no sunlight on grass or light for the people as they shuffle past



Maidenhead’s future, heritage sold and all gone, paying the bill for municipal maths, that went horribly wrong



Maidenhead’s future, it’s a sad thing to say the best of the town has long gone away

Maidenhead’s future, no golf course to play they will cut down the trees and chase the wildlife away



Maidenhead’s future, the football ground gone, no more cheers for a goal or crowd to give song

Maidenhead’s future, offices and flats, where once was quality is now just now just new tat



Maidenhead’s future, do you smell a rat, something is rotten you can be sure of that

Maidenhead’s future, it’s all gone to hell, but the council will tell you it’s all going well

Maidenhead’s future, nothing left to save, it’s a tragedy that fills you with rage

NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED

Thanks for platform for lively debate

Congratulations to the Maidenhead Advertiser on its Viewpoint section.

It is a sign of a good quality newspaper when it allows its readership ample space to share their thoughts.

And judging by the number of intelligent (yes, sometimes long) and often amusing letters that appear this is an opportunity to which many gratefully respond.

Well done!

PAUL WILLSON

Pound Lane

Sonning



Twist exceeded my great expectations

Oh, Mr Preston what can I say,

Your answer to Mr Talintyre

Really made my day.

What the Dickens, well, bless me,

Nicholsons Nickleby

It just had to be!

DIANE HAYES

Hearne Drive

Holyport