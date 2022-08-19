Viewpoint: Greater focus needed on swimming lessons

Email Viewpoint letters to jamesp@baylismedia.co.uk or write to Viewpoint, Newspaper House, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

Is more on-street parking under threat?

On Sunday, August 7, at 11.30am, West Street car park was full, with cars waiting to enter.

On Sunday, July 24, it was just the same and on Wednesday, August 3, there were no spaces at noon in Grove Road car park.

I know that parking is free on Sundays but where were people going?

Probably not to look at the Stalinist architecture of the grotesque flats (sorry apartments) in St Ives Road.

What were Countryside Properties thinking of when their architects designed these buildings?

At least Michael Shanly (love him or loathe him) employs decent architects who think about the appearance of their buildings.

The council must have seen the plans in advance so they are equally to blame.

On page 12 of the Maidenhead Advertiser, August 4, it lists various streets in Maidenhead which the Royal Borough has announced under a ‘prohibition and restriction of waiting and loading and parking places’ arrangements, will now have amended parking orders from September 5.

Does this mean that there will be no parking in Queen Street, High Street and St Ives Road? I cannot find any information on the RBWM website.

Is this a ploy to force drivers to park in the Stafferton Way car park? Or the new Vicus Way car park opening in September and an equally ugly building?

Both these car parks are not near the town centre (or what remains of it).

Also what is happening about the mini roundabout at the junction of Stafferton Way/Howarth Road?

This is not a major road so why is a mini roundabout needed at all?

I realise that drivers do not always check for other cars but surely it would be better and cheaper to just have Stop signs painted on the road with warning signs as you approach the junction?

Nowadays many drivers seem unfamiliar with the Highway Code which says to give way to traffic on your right.

GEORGINA MADGE

Boulters Court

Maidenhead

Greater focus needed on swimming lessons

I’m writing on behalf of the Jubilee Swans, an open-water swimming group started in 2017 to arrange swims together, mainly in the Jubilee River.

There have been several drownings in lakes and rivers this year, including in the Jubilee, and recently the Environment Agency has placed crowd barriers by the Jubilee riverbank with ‘No Swimming’ notices stuck to them. But a legal ban on swimming there would only divert swimmers into the Thames which is hardly safer considering the stronger currents, rowing boats and motor launches.

A better answer must be education rather than legislation.

I grew up in the Netherlands where there are canals and lakes everywhere.

Learning to swim is important and it is a rite of passage for children to pass their diplomas A, B and C.

The whole family comes to watch the ‘diploma swimming’ event, especially the first diploma A, taken at age four to five.

It is a big deal and accessible to many.

Unlike here, most children can cycle to their pool and don’t have to spend a stressful journey in the car to the pool after school, in rush hour.

Cost is another barrier: swimming lessons aren’t cheap and I also had to fight my corner as my four boys grew up to keep up with their lessons.

In the Netherlands every family will have a story of a (near) drowning.

My own dad’s first memory is that he fell in the canal near the farm where he and my grandmother were hiding from the Germans at the end of the war and saw the mottled patterns of the sun shining on the water surface above him.

He was pulled out quickly by my ever-vigilant grandmother and he lived to tell

the tale (and spend his life at sea in the end).

In the Netherlands, the water used to be always seen as dangerous, the enemy.

The diploma infrastructure was only set up after WWII and has been successful in reducing the number of drownings.

Yet even in the Netherlands, the Dutch Life Saving Society last week warned against a drop in the number of children continuing their swimming lessons beyond the basic diploma A: ‘only’ 94 per cent of parents pay for swimming lessons, leaving six per cent of parents who are not able or not aware of the diploma swimming system for a variety of reasons (cultural and/or economic).

In the UK, many children have had no swimming lessons apart from the few basic lessons they get at primary school.

Even though swimming and water safety is a statutory element of the national curriculum in England, research by Swim England ‘has consistently shown that only half of pupils meet the required standards: to swim competently for at least 25 metres in a pool and able to rescue themselves when they accidentally fall into the water fully dressed’.

That is a big difference with the 94 per cent of children with a basic diploma in the Netherlands.

Even there about 80 to 90 people drown each year.

It is so easily done. It only takes 30 seconds. You see someone jump in the water and think: I can do that too.

But open water is not a swimming pool.

Before you know it, you are out of your depth.

TRYNKE CASALE

Burnham

What the Dickens?

I was struck by the piece in last week’s paper about the state of the borough’s car parks, in which a local resident described one of the car parks as ‘like something out of a Charles Dickens novel’.

I would be interested if the resident could direct me to which of Dickens’ novels dealt with the state of car parks at that time.

DOUGLAS TALINTYRE

Foxborough Court

Maidenhead

Be colour blind the next time you vote

There was an interesting letter a few weeks ago from a friend and neighbour of mine, Mick Jarvis (Advertiser, July 21).

What he said refers not only about our tired local politics in Maidenhead, but also throughout society in general and the way in which most people also arrive at their buying decisions.

For people who are just too lazy, or who are incapable of thinking for themselves, brands are what guide their decisions.

Conservative is a brand just like Domestos is a brand.

Both can sometimes be found down a toilet pan but at least one of them kills 99 per cent of household germs.

And Harrods is a brand – it’s posh ain’t it?

It’s not stretching a point to say that Durex is also a brand. At least it’s an extra safe one.

You must have heard people say things like ‘We’ve always voted Conservative’ or ‘I’m a Labour man meself’ or ‘I always vote Lib Dem’. Why?

Many kids will refuse to wear trainers without the Nike logo.

Which is why Nike pay millions to sports celebrities to ensure those kids will accept no alternative.

If you want sell stuff to silly pampered women with more money than sense, you need brands like Armani, Gucci, Versace, Prada etcetera.

If you want to sell stuff to equally silly men with more money than sense, you need brands like Bugatti, Ferrari, Ralph Lauren and Rolex. “Look at my watch!”

And if you want to ensure the next local lack-lustre Conservative drone gets sold to the voters of Windsor and Maidenhead, then you package them with the Conservative brand.

Other brands don’t seem to work here.

You just stick a blue rosette on ‘em and away they go. These BlueBots then mysteriously all lend support to mad plans the brand has already agreed upon.

To be fair, the blinkered young Labour voters of London behave much the same.

Stick a nice red rosette on a useless guy who should have followed in his father’s footsteps and bingo, he becomes The Mayor of London.

But as for the BlueBots of Maidenhead, they’ll proceed to say things like: “Let’s desecrate a golf course and say it’s for much needed homes. If the voters complain we’ll give it a green spine.”

They’ll probably say: “Let’s get shot of that dreary old Spencer’s Farm. What people want are pollen rich gardens, vibrant communities, biodiversity and never mind the sewage.

“And if all else fails, we’ll give ‘em a Lord of The Greens and he shall be called Barnaby.”

So next year, as The Who once said, please don’t get fooled again.

Be colour blind and say to hell with Old Blue or any other political colour.

After all, Mick Jarvis, who I know really does care about the area, was beaten by a bloke with an ego the size of a Royal Borough and who then went on to nearly bankrupt it.

But he did have a nice blue rosette.

The thing is, who you vote for locally will always have a far greater impact on your life than who you vote for nationally.

MALCOLM STRETTEN

Boulters Lane

Maidenhead

Borrowing is to invest only in capital projects

I write to reassure residents about the Royal Borough’s finances.

The article published in the Maidenhead Advertiser and Windsor and Slough Express headlined ‘The council expects £75M more debt’ requires some clarification that I am happy to provide.

On the big headline figure, RBWM only seeks external funding, that is borrowing, when we wish to invest in capital projects.

For example, proposals I recently presented to Cabinet, which seek to provide 63 much-needed, council-owned homes for rent in Windsor.

These will deliver an annual return to the council, will support some of the 1,000 residents on our housing register, deliver a financial return and over 30 years would repay the £20million loan.

Readers should also be aware that capital spending to support such investments is separate from the revenue budget, which is used to pay for residents’ services such as adult and children’s social care, libraries, parks and gardens and waste management.

Despite COVID and difficult economic circumstances in each of the past three years, the Royal Borough has underspent the budget and added this to reserves which underlines our sound financial control.

Once again, business owners and households alike will recognise the hard work that goes into delivering this result for the taxpayer.

Looking at our present and future challenges, we are aware that residents are struggling to afford heating bills and rising food costs.

RBWM Conservatives are proud that our local council tax charges are the fourth lowest in the country, which equates to hundreds of pounds less than neighbouring local authorities.

We anticipate that this lower taxation will be of help to residents at present.

Cllr DAVID HILTON

Lead member for commercialisation, asset management, finance and Ascot

Borough not standing still on climate action

If anyone was still in doubt that our climate was experiencing significant changes, then surely that uncertainty will have vanished over the last six weeks.

My friends in senior roles in environmental science tell me that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the IPCC, offer too optimistic a view on the trajectory to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

And still our planet is warming.

While the focus has to be on ensuring collective international action is taken to tackle this global issue, we all individually have a role to play.

I often get asked what is happening in our borough.

What our council is doing is to play its part both as an organisation and as community leaders to reduce emissions and mitigate against this change.

In other words, we are busy delivering on our Climate and Environment Strategy.

Over the last 12 months we have helped low income homes at risk of fuel poverty install heat pumps.

We have installed solar panels, insulation and heat pumps at several schools, and replaced schools’ lighting with LEDs.

We have recently had the results of an ARUP study which calculated the cost to decarbonise 31 council buildings so as to ready us for further funding applications.

We have also commissioned consultants to undertake heat mapping analysis across the borough to understand opportunities for heat networks and renewables to be rolled out.

Both of the above studies were paid for by grant funding, not taxpayers’ money.

Reducing consumption not only reduces emissions, but also saves us money over the longer-term.

Our borough’s recycling rates are now at their highest ever level, and waste has reduced overall as well.

We have also rolled out automated meter readers on all the council water supplies so we can understand our water consumption better, and identify leaks quicker to be actioned by the water companies.

We launched a ground-breaking Climate Partnership a few months ago to work with big and small business, charities and communities across the borough.

The vision is to help create a future with more action on climate, improved biodiversity and wellbeing.

Bioregional, a charity that created the first sustainable community in the UK, will help us set our baseline next month so we can create a way forward.

We are looking at health and wellbeing, renewables, energy efficiency and biodiversity opportunities.

The team continues to integrate with those parts of the council that impact on sustainability.

For example, we worked with planning to create an Interim Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Statement to guide developers until our Sustainability Supplementary Planning Document is produced, consulted on and approved.

We worked with the transport team installing EV chargers that were part of a grant scheme.

We worked with human resources to set up a carbon literacy course for members and officers.

We have also been working with residents and Solar Together on a solar panel scheme for residents, which is being implemented.

Our work is continuing over the summer.

Should you wish to get involved, please go online via rbwmtogether.rbwm.gov.uk

Cllr DONNA STIMSON

Lead member for sustainability and climate action

Apology for state of Stafferton Way car park

In last weeks’ edition one of your readers, Brian Millin, reported on the very poor state of the Stafferton Way car park.

As it happened, I parked there on the Wednesday and had seen just how bad it was.

Frankly I was ashamed of the service that we were giving to both our residents and visitors.

I immediately asked officers to bring the site up to the expected standard.

I am pleased to say it is now at a standard which we can be proud of.

This has been a difficult year for grass cutting but I cannot and will not hide behind that.

We let Maidenhead down and I apologise to all.

Cllr DAVID COPPINGER

Cabinet member for environmental services, parks, countryside and Maidenhead

Powers transferred to the EU, not lost

Dr Cooper is correct to point out that the possibility of creating a European federation exists.

It is up to each country to decide if it wants to join.

If so, they will decide what it will look like.

If the UK does not wish to join, then simply don’t sign.

There is no compulsion.

For example, David Cameron objected to proposals to strengthen the euro currency. The other countries went ahead without the UK in 2012.

It was called the Treaty on Stability, Coordination and Governance (TSCG).

The Czech Republic said it might join later.

The TSCG did not apply to the UK, because the UK did not sign.

Please may I emphasise that it is up to each country to choose to join the European Union.

Each country volunteers to take on the obligations of membership.

The countries transfer some of their powers to the shared institutions that they have created.

This is called the principle of conferral.

The powers are transferred, not lost.

PHIL JONES

Member, European Movement UK