Viewpoint: Problem parking on pavements

Could people take precedence please?

I was interested to read Sal Pinto’s letter (June 23) about the problem that cars parked on pavements are causing for us pedestrians.

My sense is that this problem is widespread in Maidenhead, whether in Pinkneys Road, that Sal wrote about, or Grenfell Road, that I have particular issues with as I am constantly having to dodge parked cars on my way to and from the station.

Last Thursday when it was raining heavily I was splashed by a car as I walked on the edge of the pavement blocked by a large car.

I suppose I was lucky – the woman behind me was pushing a pram and had to go into the road to get past the vehicle.

This is just one example from one day.

I could give you plenty more of problems caused by parked cars on pavements and also of the hazards posed by cars driving onto the pavement.

Cars parked on the pavement, bicycles on footpaths, electric scooters on pavements – is there anywhere anymore where people can actually walk?

I was disappointed in Cllr Werner´s response (June 30).

I recall that, some years ago, the council did take decisive action and fined motorists who had parked on pavements.

I remember congratulating the Lib Dem councillors responsible for taking such positive action.

However, the motorists concerned made a big fuss, writing to papers such as this, and generally complaining about the unfairness of being made to pay when they did something wrong, that the council returned the fines!

Please, could we leave out scoring political points and get something done about this situation?

HEIDI GILHOOLY

Rutland Road

Maidenhead

Shift yourself Simon, what’s the obstacle?

I was disappointed how Simon Werner (Lib Dems, Pinkneys Green) responded to my concerns about pavement parking.

He tried to deflect an issue about safety, to one about party politics.

Sad but typical.

He mentioned the ‘fantastic campaign’ by Guide Dogs for the Blind.

How has this improved the situation in Maidenhead?

I’ve seen no evidence of this in the several years that I’ve been raising this issue with Simon.

Why can’t we have a ‘fantastic campaign’ by councillors, of whatever party, to make life better for Maidonians?

Come on, Simon, don’t tell me why

it’s difficult.

We didn’t elect you to just gather low hanging fruit.

DO SOMETHING!

SAL PINTO

Pinkneys Road

Maidenhead

Call to MP to look at environmental loss

An open letter to Theresa May:

We are extremely concerned about the South West Maidenhead Framework Supplementary Planning Document that has just been put out for consultation and the impact this massive development will have on the wildlife and people of Maidenhead.

Members of our group have written to and met with you on a number of occasions over the last two years, raising concerns around the damage to our local environment which will result from our council’s plans to build on hundreds of acres of our green belt, including over 2,000 new flats and houses on Maidenhead Golf Course.

We have organised three demonstrations outside the Town Hall and two on the footpath of Maidenhead Golf Course, as well as forming a Facebook group (which now has over 2,800 members) and distributing a series of leaflets to raise awareness of the damage to our environment that the loss of so much green space will lead to.

With the support of over 500 local people, we commissioned ecology surveys and promoted and funded the filing of a Statutory Review of the Borough Local Plan.

Ecological assessments of Maidenhead Golf Course make it clear that thousands of mature trees and dozens of protected species are under threat by the development of the golf course.

How can the legal requirement to provide 10 per cent Biodiversity Net Gain be delivered, unless land is purchased elsewhere – meaning the people and wildlife of Maidenhead will take all the pain of this environmental degradation and will receive none of the gain?

This development sees us losing significant open space and enduring over 10 years of major construction work, consigning local people to more traffic, more air pollution, more pressure on local services, less wildlife, less water storage, less carbon capture and a significantly reduced ability to take the steps needed to mitigate the effects of climate change.

We urge you to stand up for your constituents here in Maidenhead and join our call to protect our vital publicly owned green space, which is threatened with destruction on the basis of out-of-date projections for housing need, and a lack of vision for the way our community must prepare for the ongoing effects of climate change.

Our council’s own Climate & Environment Strategy highlights the value of green space for our wellbeing, explaining that ‘…wildlife and ecosystems provide essential services on which we all depend; clean air and water, crop production through soil formation and pollination services, pest control, essential human health services and climate regulation’.

If 2018 projections (instead of 2012 numbers) for housing need in our area were used to underpin the housing numbers in our Borough Local Plan, there would be no need to sacrifice our precious woodlands and green space. And please understand that it is the enormous potential of this space to deliver significant benefits to the people and wildlife of Maidenhead, as well as the existing benefits, that must be properly considered.

MAIDENHEAD GREAT PARK COMMUNITY INTEREST GROUP

Repetition does not turn platitude to fact

I see that in last week’s edition, the ‘council spokesperson’ has once again trotted out his/her platitudes regarding the proposed development of South West Maidenhead.

One can only assume that by repeating the same script often enough, they think that their misleading and untruthful claims will be believed by what they consider the gullible, naive and stupid residents of Maidenhead.

Sorry, ‘spokesperson’, that is not going to happen.

The ‘spokesperson’ claims that 'the environment is a key consideration in the Borough Local Plan’.

How can the environment being a key consideration to the council possibly be remotely compatible with their plans to develop the golf course, involving the destruction of 10,000 mature trees, countless bushes, shrubs and hedgerows, innumerable wildlife habitats and many rare wildlife species?

The ‘much needed new homes’ are not needed, and do not need to be built at all. As has been stated many times previously, the council’s justification for building new homes on the golf course is that they have cleverly manipulated the housing need figures.

They have done this by using inaccurate, out-of-date figures from 2012, and have also included 2,000 homes to meet Slough’s unmet need, without consultation.

If the accurate and more recent predictions from 2018 had been used, then there would be no need or justification to build a single new home on the golf course.

The remaining homes required to be built by the end of the BLP in 2033 can readily be built on already identified, existing brownfield sites in Maidenhead.

The claim that the ‘Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) for South West Maidenhead will bring forward improved public access to green space’ is laughable, because if the proposed development is allowed to go ahead, there will be very little green space left.

The SPD is ‘committed to delivering a development with 10 per cent biodiversity net gain’. I discussed this statement with Alex Cruickshank, a qualified ecological consultant who recently undertook the ancient woodland assessment of Rushington Copse.

When asked about the aim of achieving 10 per cent biodiversity net gain for this development, he laughed and said it would simply not be possible, bearing in mind the level of destruction described above.

What exactly is a ‘green/blue infrastructure network’ and how will it ‘help wildlife move across the site’ I wonder?

Quite clearly the ‘council spokesperson’ knows very little, if anything, about wildlife.

If, and hopefully it never will, the first excavator ever starts work on the site the wildlife will immediately disappear.

What exactly is the ‘highly connected green spine running north-south through the site’?

A new medical centre is included in the development proposals.

With the national shortage of doctors, where does the council propose to recruit the doctors for the new facility? Are they planning to move existing surgeries, for instance The Wilderness Centre, to the SW Maidenhead development?

If so, how are the existing patients of the Wilderness to be cared for?

This proposed development is deeply unpopular, it is opposed by the vast majority of Maidonians and it is not needed.

Fellow readers, you may like to draw your own conclusions but please remember the local elections in May 2023!

JOHN HUDSON

Rushington Avenue

Maidenhead

The whipping method as easy as ABC

Two summers ago, the Conservative group publicly appointed Cllrs Gurpreet Bhangra and Christine Bateson as chief and deputy chief whip.

I have always wondered ‘Why them?’ and it was only last week that the penny finally dropped.

No matter where or when a vote takes place, it is always taken in surname alphabetical order.

If either are present, they will always be the first Conservative to vote.

The Tories, rather cleverly, have automated whipping!

Cllr Bhangra is also a member of the place overview and scrutiny panel, the Maidenhead development management committee and is chair of the licensing panel.

Whipping is forbidden on all three.

However, I now realise that no explicit instruction is necessary prior to any meeting when they are present.

Their vote triggers the auto-whip, and the others have only to follow suit.

Check the records.

It’s an infallible system.

My lightbulb moment was the recent behaviour of Cllr Luxton.

She twice followed the auto-whip and voted with Cllr Bhangra against Cllr Davey being vice chair of place.

The second time it was for one night only!

Realising that she was endangering the meeting going ahead at all, she then wanted to accept him.

She could have simply renominated Cllr Davey for vice chair.

Instead, she chose to speak to her chief whip first.

After that off-mic chat, she said, audibly for the record –

“I have just confirmed it’s OK. We are happy with on the opposition (sic) somebody being a vice chair for this evening.”

Why the huddle?

Because the auto-whip was still in place!

She had to get Cllr Bhangra’s sign-off first!

With the auto-whip applying whenever Cllr Bhangra is empanelled, my view is that he shouldn’t serve on any.

What it means for Cllr Bateson’s role as the chair of council is one for the constitutional scholars.

If both wish to continue in their various roles, I suggest the Conservatives make another public announcement, replacing their whips with others, who must also not serve on the panels mentioned or be deputy mayor.

Cllr JOHN BALDWIN

Lib Dem, Belmont

No thought about harm being done to the town

I have come to the conclusion that Maidenhead is taking the brunt of the Local Housing Plan over all the other nearby villages and towns along the Thames.

If we take a look at Maidenhead’s nearby villages and towns, there is Datchet, Windsor, Cookham, Marlow and Henley.

What is the ugliest town out of all these villages and towns which is being taken over by high rise flats?

You guessed, it is Maidenhead.

Why are there so many high rise ugly flats being built in the town centre?

I don’t see any of these other villages and towns having to resort to high rise flats to accommodate the housing requirements for the future?

Maybe someone can explain why is it just Maidenhead?

Next we need to discuss traffic.

If the council make a decision that they are going to erect a weight ton limit sign in your street, tell them not to waste the rate payers monies.

Oldfield Road has such a sign which is totally ignored by drivers of vehicles over 18t.

When this issue was raised with RBWM they advised that they do not have the resources to monitor these drivers and suggest that I stand out in the street and take pictures of the offending vehicles and send them to RBWM and they would contact the owners of the offending vehicles.

I have highlighted this issue with the Conservatives and Lib Dems but had no feedback.

I guess that it is far easier for traffic wardens to put a parking ticket on an incorrectly parked vehicle than what it is to fine a person taking an overweight vehicle down a weight restricted road?

NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED

Dictators, democracy and the deadly dull

The Advertiser seems to have become a major debating forum for Brexit of late. Last week I think there were about four letters, including of course one from our resident Brexiteer.

So I thought – why not join in.

The real problem was that the 2016 referendum was a ludicrous device for deciding such a complex matter as to whether Britain after 43 years should stay or remain in the EU.

In fact I watched lots of debates and I honestly never ever heard the dread words ‘Northern Ireland’ mentioned once.

Back in 1975 at the time of the last referendum on membership of the EEC, Margaret Thatcher herself said that Parliamentary democracy was superior to the rule of the people.

She said: “Perhaps the late Lord Attlee was right when he said that the referendum was a device of dictators and demagogues.”

She was right.

Yes it is and yes it was.

Boris Johnson, who’s good at Latin, after some deliberation with his brain, decided we should leave.

That other posh boy, David Cameron, wanted to remain, but only decided on holding the referendum because he was being chased by Mr Toad, or as he’s better known, Mr Farage.

Asking Joe and Josephine Public to decide on such a vastly complex issue as to whether Britain should remain or leave the EU was, as I said, a ludicrous and expedient device.

It’s a bit like asking the bloke in the street: “For the next 50 years or so do you think Britain should stay with the current Advanced Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors (AGR) to generate our power… or should we ditch them and go for the Pressurized Heavy Water (PWR) ones they have in France?

Joe Public might respond: “No mate! Them Frenchies use them damn PWRs so I don’t trust ‘em! After all, the AGRs are British, ain’t they?”

Anyway, I hope by now none of you are now dozing off and losing the will to live, because there are certain regular pro Brexit letters here that would be dangerous to read while operating heavy machinery.

I’d suggest James Preston might consider not only editing letters for space, taste, clarity and legal reasons but also in case they are likely to bore readers stiff.

In the meantime I’m going keep eating those apples every day in case the old saying is true.

MALCOLM STRETTEN

Boulters Lane

Maidenhead

Topics here need to be topical or at least local

I have bought the Advertiser regularly for 50 years but probably no more, although I can't imagine that it will bother you one iota.

Why do you publish letters every week from Messrs Aidan or Jones which are repetitive and, in the case of the former, condescending and often insulting?

The Advertiser can do better than this and should reduce this stream of propaganda and report more on local news.

Perhaps your own views are the same as theirs, although you would probably claim total impartiality, but it does not seem to me and others like that at all.

JOHN GIBBINGS

Trees Road

Bourne End

Editor’s note: The Advertiser welcomes letters from a wide range of perspectives for the Viewpoint pages and I will always try and include as much as I can from those who take the time to write in – a healthy conversation on readers’ letters pages is increasingly rare in local newspapers and Viewpoint remains one of the most popular sections in the Advertiser.

The accusation of bias seems slightly bizarre given the fact we regularly publish letters from correspondents who are against issues such as Brexit, as well as those who are supportive of it.

However, I know there are plenty of readers out there who would rather not see ‘Brexit’ mentioned at all, and they can be reassured I will always prioritise letters on specific local issues for these pages (it is why they come first).

We welcome new correspondents with different points of views on different issues, so I would encourage readers who do not feel their views are being represented to write in and join the conversation.

As always, I cannot publish the letters I don’t receive.