Viewpoint: Ray Mill Road West traffic concerns

How will council tackle Ray Mill Road West?

Councillor Singh is absolutely right in the statement he made to the Maidenhead Advertiser regarding the traffic problems experienced by residents and pedestrians who use Ray Mill Road West (May 26, 2022).

The response made by the anonymous spokesperson from the council is unsatisfactory. The traffic-calming measures described are certainly not ‘very effective’ and a high volume of traffic uses the road.

As a resident of Ray Mill Road West I frequently witness traffic exceeding the 20mph speed limit.

I have never seen any police speed cameras or detector vans in operation in the road or any traffic policing of any description.

The road humps are almost flat and do not act as a deterrent to speeding motorists.

Their only effect is to increase the level of noise pollution as lorries carrying heavy loads use the road and their cargo bangs up and down as they pass over the humps.

The footpaths are already narrow but cars regularly park with two wheels on them so that pedestrians have to walk in the road to get past, particularly when they are pushing buggies.

To say that these footpaths improve pedestrian safety is highly misleading.

Neither can on-street parking be regarded as a traffic-calming measure.

In addition to Councillor Singh’s recommendations I would like to add these other suggestions: install a two-way speed camera on the road; traffic wardens should regularly monitor the parking; substantially raise or remove the road humps.

It would be interesting to see the data obtained by the safety review and to know when this review was carried out and by whom.

Of particular value would be data indicating the volume of traffic, the noise levels, the air quality and the number of lorries using the road.

Could we also see the response from Thames Valley Police regarding the frequency with which the traffic police monitor Ray Mill Road West?

The traffic flow on these roads will only get worse owing to the increase in building of properties in Maidenhead. How will the council tackle this?

DENISE MOULTON

Maidenhead

Good luck trying to park near Boulters

Have you noticed on sunny weekends how crowded Boulters Lock Car Park is getting?

Maybe you wanted to visit Boulters restaurant and you probably found it hard to find a parking spot, particularly now the council have drastically restricted parking outside it.

Well, it’s all down to the fact that this hopeless council STILL have failed to convert the wasteland next to it into a basic car park.

In fact once it’s done it will instantly generate more revenue for them.

They made a start almost three years ago and then…nothing. It’s a tourist area - don’t they get it?

Living locally, we regularly ask them when they will finally pull their collective council fingers out and get on and do what they promised to do nearly three years ago.

But who is ‘THEM’? Nobody knows.

And the trick is that ‘THEM’ keeps changing.

A while back it was Cllr Andrew Johnson, Cllr Targowski, then Cllr Hilton, Cllr Cannon, even good old Cllr Gerry Clark.

Remember him from the Great Oldfield Road Traffic Snarl Up?

But this week’s bright and shiny ‘THEM’ is Cllr Phil Haseler and Cllr Greg Jones.

They sound like nice chaps don’t they?

But when asked ‘is there any positive news to report?’ Cllr Haseler replied with a classic ‘Yes Minister’ type response: “The positive news is our request has not been dismissed, there have been other highway matters that have absorbed officer time preventing a quicker response to this, which is unfortunate.”

I’ll say it’s unfortunate!

Getting a straight answer out of these guys is a bit like trying to nail lots of jellies to lots of walls.

“The positive news is that the request has not been dismissed.”

What the hell does that mean? Who’s he asking? Himself? Nameless officials?

He should get tough with himself and ask himself when the council are actually going to complete the car park extension.

And he should firmly tell himself ‘by Christmas’.

And then he should pass on his reply to us. Simple.

But the plot thickens, because there’s also some bloke called Cllr Greg Jones (yes another one!) who apparently recently met an officer on site to toss around ideas for a more ‘financially viable and compliant option’.

I’ll translate that for people who like plain English. He means cheaper – which actually is okay.

As I’ve said before, next year there are local elections in Maidenhead.

If you personally have had enough of this useless shower, who even after THREE YEARS still haven’t managed to build a simple car park extension, whilst at the same time are planning to destroy Maidenhead Golf Course, then please tell them so at the ballot box.

MALCOLM JAMES STRETTEN

Boulters Lane

Maidenhead

May poor Shani Warren rest in peace

Thank you for covering the killing of Shani Warren and the trial.

In 1987, when it was said this young woman had probably died by suicide, I was incredulous.

I had seen her on several occasions in Maidenhead – tall (to me) with flying blonde hair and an open face.

On one occasion especially I saw her near Chapel Arches when she recognised a friend and ‘flew’ across the road, happiness and joy all over her face, hugging and greeting each other, animated and joyful.

No way would that young woman have killed herself.

I wrote and said so at the time, either to the police or your paper, as I recall. I destroyed a lot of old records 10 years ago and can’t confirm this.

Now, on reading details, I’m horrified professionals could make that judgement.

What 26-year-old would have, or knew how to use, jump leads to tie hands, feet or anything?

Her poor family.

Rest in peace, Shani.

K L HOLLIDAY

Oldfield Road

Maidenhead

Why is it so difficult to use legal tender?

I am pleased to see that the Braywick Leisure Centre has, at last, remembered how to accept cash from its would-be customers – at least in its cafe, which is as far as I went in there on Saturday.

By contrast, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead – despite having Union flag bunting galore around the town centres and inside Maidenhead library, where they also have a cut-out of Her Majesty The Queen – treat with contempt those of us who would use coins or cash bearing an image of the head of our Sovereign, in payment for printing or other services at the library.

The pound Sterling, still nominally legal tender and proudly bearing the likeness of Her Majesty for some 70 years now – and those of us who would use it, are disregarded by the so-called Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

JAY FLYNN

Moneyrow Green

Holyport

Reassured borough is within its budget

I was reassured to hear recently that RBWM has operated within its agreed budget for the third year in a row.

In fact the council has reported an underspend of more than £2m last year.

The Royal Borough also stated that its total debt is £164m after taking account of investments.

While some of this relates to recent infrastructure projects there are also elements that can be traced back over many years including debt from before the Royal Borough was established.

The figure may seem high to some residents but it is in line with neighbouring councils, save for Slough which has been declared bankrupt after running up debts of more than £1billion.

It is unlikely that these points will be mentioned to your readers by many of our councillors.

Some of them will be unaware of this data while others will be deeply disappointed that the council’s finances appear to be under control.

By any standard this is a strange state of affairs.

RBWM has already supported Norden Farm and the Old Court Arts Centre following an earlier underspend, but before they transfer any ‘surplus’ to reserves they should consider using some of this money to fund an improvement plan for our cemeteries. These continue to be poorly maintained by RBWM who cannot claim that there is no money to fund improvements.

We (rightly) expect a lot from our council – proper management of its finances is reassuring, but proper management of its cemeteries is also expected and valued by many residents.

ED WILSON

Bryer Place

Windsor

Pilots are continually breaking the rules

Hundreds of pilots depart from Heathrow airport each day.

Sadly, not all of them follow ‘the rules’.

Outbounds from Heathrow are supposed to fly to the north of Windsor, along the Noise Preference Route (NPR).

They should not depart from this route whilst under 4,000ft.

Unfortunately, some do.

Furthermore, there have been three flights that have overflown Windsor at less than 2,500 ft and entered the no fly zone around the castle.

BA067, 16 May at 13:54

BA275, 23 May at 18:27

BA227, 30 May at 16:38

Surely this should not be allowed to continue?

ANDREW HALL

Windsor

Integrity principle is being erased, literally

Seven principles of public life were set out in the Nolan report in 1995, following a previous period of Tory sleaze.

They were Selflessness, Integrity, Objectivity, Accountability, Openness, Honesty and Leadership.

Nolan also stated that ‘Holders of public office should exhibit these principles in their own behaviour and treat others with respect.

They should actively promote and robustly support the principles and challenge poor behaviour wherever it occurs.’

Advertiser readers can judge whether the current occupant of 10 Downing Street had done those things.

The Nolan principles are as valid today as they were 27 years ago, but last week the Prime Minister rewrote the foreword to the Ministerial Code and removed all reference to them.

Having attempted to rewrite the rules to get Owen Patterson off the hook and having allowed Priti Patel to stay in office after the bullying episode, it seems that he has now changed the code so he won’t have to resign when he breaks it.

’When’ and not ‘If’ because the last few weeks and months have surely demonstrated to those who hoped that Mr Johnson would reform once in office that he is quite incapable of doing that, indeed has no intention of even trying.

Now it’s up to the electorate in Wakefield and Tiverton to demonstrate to Tory MPs that he has become an electoral liability.

NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED

Please let me know any benefits of Brexit

Following the extensive correspondence in recent weeks I just wondered if anyone had personally experienced any benefits from Brexit? ... Apart that is from the warm feeling of having ‘taken back control’.

ROBIN WILLIAMS

Chiltern Road

Bray

The lies are legion and damage is mounting

Following the publication of the recent report on ‘Partygate’ the UK Prime Minister bears the shameful badge of being convicted in office and of lying to Parliament.

This comes as little surprise since he was sacked in the 1980s by The Times newspaper for fabrication and in 2004 for lying about his extramarital affair with a Spectator columnist.

His lies during the Brexit campaign in 2016 were legion although they were scarcely distinguishable from those of his colleagues; Aaron Banks, Nigel Farage, Liam Fox et al were indulging in the same activity to hoodwink the British electorate.

Yet who gains D. R. Cooper’s wrath for the mess Brexit made?

It’s none other than George Osborne, the then Chancellor of the Exchequer for warning that a Leave vote could seriously harm the economy of the country.

Perhaps D. R. Cooper has a private source of wealth or a nice big pension, but the farmers, fishers and exporters of the UK have seen their personal economic disasters come to fruition due to the botched negotiations of Parliament’s Pinocchio and his appointees.

D. R. Cooper says no blame should be attached to those who voted Leave and to a degree that’s a justifiable statement.

When people are encouraged to vote with their emotions and not with their brains, the Brexit lies can seem attractive.

What’s clear now is that the dazzling lies of Leave manipulators were worthless pipe dreams and Brexit has broken Britain.

JAMES AIDAN

Sutton Road

Cookham

Hall of remembrance in Busan, South Korea

I am acting on behalf of the authorities at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery Busan South Korea, where over 800 British servicemen are buried.

The authorities there wish to obtain photographs of those servicemen interred there – and also of those who died but have no known grave (200+). Copies of the photographs will be placed in the men’s records, and will also be displayed on the walls of the cemetery Hall of Remembrance. The following names are just some of the young men from the Home Counties area who gave their lives in the Korean War:

Lt John A.C Milner, Pte Sydney A.W Allum, Acm1 Leslie M Edwards(RN), Pte Dennis R Cresswell, Cfn John Hearne, Pte George W Thompson, Pte Norman F Chitty, Fus Stephen J Gwynne, Pte Anthony D Maile, Pte Keith F Williams, Lt/Col Kingsley O.N Foster, Cpl Edward S Thorpe, Pte Michael J Prentice.

Any family,or friend, who lost a loved one in the Korean War 1950/53 and would like to take part in this project can send the photograph to me: Brian Hough, 116 Fields Farm Rd, Hyde SK14 3NP, Greater Manchester. If more details are required you can phone me on 0161 368 5622 or, 07467 037742. You can also email bhough116@gmail.com

BRIAN HOUGH

Hyde, Greater Manchester