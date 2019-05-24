Viewpoint letters (May 23, 2019)

‘How can Simon Dudley not have broken rules?’

Why have there been no investigations into the conduct of Cllr Simon Dudley?

Last week’s Advertiser ran an article on the front page saying: “Borough leader ‘did not break rules’ in mosque speech, insists council.”

However, given there is no evidence that an investigation has yet been undertaken by the council, I find this a somewhat rash statement for them to make.

The article also referred to an online petition on change.org which at that time had ‘attracted more than 1,000 signatures’ by those who have watched the video.

At the time of writing this, it has risen to over 1,600 and is still growing.

Even with the amendments to the RBWM constitution increasing petitions from 1,000 to 1,500, this would now be a subject for debate by the council.

Unfortunately, the council refused to allow this petition on their website, which is why it appeared on change.org and, given the council does not recognise online petitions that are not on their own website, it will not automatically be debated.

That is not open government, not listening to residents and comes nowhere close to meeting the values of The Borough First of integrity, collaboration and respect.

Many people are asking ‘how can Simon Dudley not have broken the rules?,’ and when you consider he has clearly both ‘brought the council into disrepute’, evidenced by this growing petition and ‘improperly used the resources of the council for party political purposes’, evidenced by the council spokesperson in last week’s paper confirming an ‘agreement’ was sent from the council, which the mosque confirm arrived with them in purdah, being publicly shared by Simon Dudley to blatantly obtain votes, I have to agree with them.

If this ‘agreement’ was drawn up by council officers after purdah started, then it should not have been published anywhere outside the council until after the election.

I was not aware when a councillor, and those who were re-elected have also confirmed that they are still not aware, of any formal council policy on this matter being agreed in any relevant council forum, so this ‘agreement’ is not council policy.

So, if it is not a formal council policy why did a council officer send it to the mosque on the very same day that Simon Dudley visited them to tout for votes?

I would suggest this is a related matter that the monitoring officer should certainly also be investigating.

Leader of the local independents group on the council, Cllr Lynne Jones has now submitted a formal code of conduct complaint against Cllr Dudley, which will require the council monitoring officer to undertake a formal investigation. I hope

this investigation gets to the bottom of the actions of officers at the same time.

Unless this matter is properly investigated and the results reported in an open and transparent way how can we ever have confidence in the democratic election process in our Borough.

CLAIRE STRETTON

Leader

The Borough First

‘Spokeswoman’ moves in mysterious ways

The front page article of last week’s Advertiser tells us that The Royal Borough says that electoral and code of conduct rules were not breached by Cllr Simon Dudley prior to the election.

So exactly WHO or WHAT is ‘The Royal Borough’?

I read on and it said that in this case, The Royal Borough was ‘a council spokeswoman’.

So who is this ‘spokeswoman’ and surely it’s not just down to her to decide whether electoral rules were breached or not?

I saw the video and it was plain to see that Cllr Dudley was cozying up to the mosque members and clearly promising stuff in order to garner a few more votes.

And now, according to the Ivy Leaf Club, it appears that he was also making promises he could not deliver on.

To me, a mere resident, it would

seem that this behaviour is at least something the Electoral Commission

should look at. However, it seems all this activity is quite okay with the omnipotent ‘council spokeswoman’ – it seems she moves in mysterious ways.

MALCOLM JAMES STRETTEN

Boulters Lane

Maidenhead

Tories ‘going to have to work for their bread’

Cllr Dudley assured us that the Royal Borough’s survey told him that the majority of people were satisfied with the council.

Unfortunately for him and the rest of the Tory group, the black boxes told a different story, very much in line with the dissatisfaction with the council that has been expressed in letters to the local press for months.

Maybe, Cllr Dudley, the outcome may have been different had you and your cronies read the writing on the wall.

You are reported as saying there is nothing wrong and it’s business as usual. Sorry Cllr Dudley, you are now on a very slim majority. All it will take is for some Tory councillors to refuse to toe the line and you will be out.

Councillors who only turn up now and again can no longer be tolerated.

Every member of the Tory group will have to turn up every time.

Holidays for Tory councillors will have to be planned.

Tory councillors who move out of the area and insist on retaining the seat will have to be told that is no longer possible.

All I can say, Cllr Dudley, is that you are in for a rough ride from an opposition that is large and, obviously if it votes as a block, can do damage.

Being leader of the Royal Borough is not going to be the cushy number it once was.

Your Tory group especially are going to have to work for their bread.

E SHEPHERD

Longmead

Windsor

Thank you to residents who turned out to vote

May I through your columns express my grateful thanks for all of those who voted in the recent local election, not just for me and my party, though of course we are pleased that we did so well, but to all who participated.

During most Saturday morning sessions on Maidenhead High Street this year, I encountered what appeared to be a

‘plague on all your houses’ attitude

and I gained the distinct impression that many would not take part.

However, though the turnout was quite low, highest in Pinkneys Green I think, there was sufficient involvement to suggest that despite some disillusionment with the current political scene, residents of the Royal Borough still thought it worthwhile

to register their views through the ballot box. Long may it continue.

CHARLES HOLLINGSWORTH

The Borough First

Alwyn Road

Maidenhead

150,000 potential voters did not vote at all

By the time this is published (Thursday), it may well be that you have just voted, be going to vote or have even turned

away in disgust at voting in the European election.

As this uses a form of proportional representation to decide who goes on to represent you at Brussels you may well be put off by not knowing who, other than party, you will be sending there!

However in the local election, which is on the first past the post voting system, you will have a fair chance of knowing at least your ward candidates and have a reason as to why you planted your vote where you did on the voting paper.

The final result may not be overall as indicative of what the electorate as a whole sees to be fair and complies with an equitable wish of the people of the Royal Borough. As it is, it’s the best we have but consider this:

34,596 voters voted for the Conservatives – 43 per cent of votes cast

47,313 voters voted for the other parties or independents – 57 per cent of votes cast

150,000 potential voters did not vote at all either through apathy, lethargy or disgust, perhaps with politicians at national and /or local level.

This means that we have got a council which, in effect, only stands for 15 per cent of the electorate of the Royal Borough

Nothing can be done about the 60 per cent of our citizens who chose not to vote unfortunately, but it does mean we get

the council we have ended up with, albeit with a very much reduced mandate to represent us.

So at the least let us hope that this time round Mr Dudley and his remnants adopt a little more humility, a lot more listening and a lot more respect for all his constituents, whether or not they voted for him and his party. In effect he and his party got a bit of a kicking so I hope he has taken that on board, but I sometimes wonder!

D STANBURY

St Luke’s Road

Maidenhead

‘First past the post elections are unfair’

At the last recent local elections, the Conservatives received 43 per cent of the vote, yet 23 councillors (56 per cent of councillors) were elected, giving them a majority and control of the council.

Results like this show how first past the post elections are unfair on minority parties, how unfit-for-purpose the voting system is, and shows the true advantage of a proportional voting system.

We have this fairer system in the EU election this Thursday, so your vote will count, and consider that if we leave the EU, making deals with Australia and America instead of with the EU, we will be greatly increasing our carbon footprint.

As the Government has announced a climate change emergency, this should be considered.

Staying in the EU customs union would also have the added advantage of laying to rest the Irish border problem.

BRUCE ADAMS

Cox Green Lane

Maidenhead

‘Had enough’ of trying to park in Maidenhead

That’s it. I am finished with Maidenhead.

I have made my last visit.

Yet another useless car parking machine. I have had enough of it all, because it’s all rubbish.

I put in two hours with my Advantage card, correct money and guess what?

I got 30 minutes.

Was there a man in the little hut? Of course not.

I am moving my bank to another branch, in another town and if I didn’t have such fabulous neighbours, I would move

house.

PS, many thanks to the lovely lady who let me go first in the queue in the card shop so that I didn’t incur one of their ridiculous fines.

PENNY LAMBOURNE

Warwick Close

Maidenhead

‘Madness to cut down flowers in mid-growth’

Re: ‘Mowers are cutting off native plant flowers’ (Viewpoint, May 9).

Yes, this is sad news.

A few months ago there was quite a bit about mad mowers cutting daffodils

growing on the verges up Castle Hill.

They cut the lot down.

What do they think they are doing?

It’s madness to cut down flowers in mid-growth.

The mowers and top men must go.

ALAN WAND

Ashcroft Road

Maidenhead