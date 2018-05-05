Maidenhead Drama Festival set to return to Norden Farm

Youth and adult theatre groups are preparing to take part in the annual Maidenhead Drama Festival.

It will be festival’s 71st year and the collection of one-act plays performed by various theatre groups will run from Wednesday, May 9 to Saturday, May 12.

An area final will then take place on Sunday, May 13 at 2pm and 7pm.

Carol Hennessy, chairwoman of Maidenhead Drama Festival, said: “It looks like a very varied schedule and I’m really looking forward to seeing them.

“There’s something for everyone and we are offering a season ticket, so if you buy three tickets you get one free.”

The festival is hosted at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, in Altwood Road.

There are many prizes to be given out over the course of the festival but one overall winner will go through to the area final to compete with groups who have won in Cambridge (Big Squirrel Productions), Waltham Forest (Woodhouse Players), and Southern Counties (Oxted Players).

Money raised from a raffle taking place on each night of the festival will be awarded to both the Maidenhead and area final winners to cover the expenses they incur in going forward to the next round of the festival.

The area final winner will go on to the English finals and the winners from there go on to compete against the finalists from other countries in the UK in the British final.

For more information about the festival, go to www.maidenhead-drama-festival. co.uk and https://norden.farm/