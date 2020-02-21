M4 set for weekend closures

Parts of the M4 are set to shut this weekend while a bridge across the motorway is demolished.

The carriageway will be closed in both directions between junction 4b and junction 5 from 8pm this evening (Friday) and 6am on Sunday.

The road will be reopened in time for the Six Nations rugby match taking place at Twickenham between England and Ireland at 3pm.

The closure will enable Highways England to demolish the Old Slade Lane bridge which crosses the motorway between Colnbrook and Iver. A new bridge will be in place by the end of the year.

The existing bridge is being taken down as part of work to upgrade the M4 to a smart motorway.

Once the bridge is gone, there will be space to expand the motorway to four lanes.

Long-distance traffic will be directed via the M25, M3 and M40 during the closure. Diversions will be signposted but drivers should expect delays and are advised to leave extra time for journeys.

W The motorway will also be closed between junction three and junction four from 10pm on Saturday, March 7 until 6am on Monday, March 9.