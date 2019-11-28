Weekend M4 Closures between junction 6 and 8/9 from tomorrow

A section of the M4 will be closed this weekend to allow bridge works to take place as part of the smart motorway project.

The road will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough to 8/9 for Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.

The project will convert the M4 between junctions 3 and 12 to a smart motorway – widening the carriageway to four lanes in each direction.

The bridges over this stretch, many of which were built in the Sixties also need to be widened to accommodate the additional lanes.

Traffic will be diverted via the A308M, A308 and the A355.

For further information Contact Highways England on 0300 123 5000.