    • Tumble dryer catches fire in Langley

    A tumble dryer caught fire in an outbuilding last night (Dec 19).

    The incident took place at about 9.30pm in Harvey Road, Langley.

    Two fire crews attended the scene. One person suffered mild smoke inhalation.

    The fire was out on arrival, but firefighters warned the reason for the blaze was because the person had not cleared out the filter in their tumble dryer.

