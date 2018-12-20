Tumble dryer catches fire in Langley

09:30AM, Thursday 20 December 2018
A tumble dryer caught fire in an outbuilding last night (Dec 19).
The incident took place at about 9.30pm in Harvey Road, Langley.
Two fire crews attended the scene. One person suffered mild smoke inhalation.
The fire was out on arrival, but firefighters warned the reason for the blaze was because the person had not cleared out the filter in their tumble dryer.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Massive changes to the town centre will get underway next year after councillors voted through plans for the Landing.