Men's Matters hosts Christmas lunch prepared by Langley College students

A Christmas lunch for members of male support group Men’s Matters was served up by catering students at Langley College’s Zest Restaurant on Thursday.

More than 70 people attended the event at Station Road including 50 Men’s Matters members from the Windsor, Maidenhead and Langley branches and 20 special guests, including Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal and Mayor and Mayoress of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr Paul Lion and Laura Lion.

Esteemed guests spoke highly of the work done by Men’s Matters to support older men living in East Berkshire.

The event marked three years since Men’s Matters first began and gave students at Langley College a chance to sharpen up their cooking and hospitality skills.

Trustee Paul Samuels said: “It was wonderful bringing together our members from our three centres in Windsor, Maidenhead and Langley and our partners who have supported us so well.”

The day was also attended by members of the group’s community partner Radian Housing.