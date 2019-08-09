Littlewick Show 2019 to be 'best ever'

The 85th Littlewick Show on the August Bank Holiday is shaping up to be the ‘best ever’, the event’s general secretary has said.

The annual country show, being held in Bottle Meadow, Knowl Hill, on Monday, August 26, will have a host of traditional attractions to draw in the crowds.

These include horse and dog shows, classic cars, live music, trade and charity stalls. A horticultural section will have entries ranging from giant-sized vegetables, to fruits and blooms, with entrants contesting for the judges’ points.

Those with an eye for a photo may be interested in the photographic section, and there are also children’s shows and pedal plane toys on display.

In case of some late summer sunshine, there will be a licensed bar for visitors to enjoy a tipple while enjoying the attractions.

The non-profit Littlewick Green Show Society has been running the show since 1935.

Littlewick Show general secretary Valerie Bosley said: “It is going to be the best ever.

“It is like a big family gathering. We have got the Maidenhead Concert Band and Waltham St Lawrence Band, and a group of ukelele players called Only Ukes.

“Everything we do is at our own expense.”

Tickets are £7 for adults, £3 for children under 16, £4 for senior citizens and £18 for a family ticket.

There is a free car park at the event, in Warren Row Road.

For enquiries, call 01628 630622 or visit www.littlewickshow.co.uk