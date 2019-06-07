Long-serving councillor honoured with certificate from Theresa May

Politicians said goodbye to a long-serving councillor as she finally called an end to her time in office.

Dorothy Kemp, 87, has been an elected representative since the days of the old Berkshire County Council.

When that authority was broken up in the 1990s, she joined the Royal Borough as councillor for Oldfield.

The Conservative served as mayor for the 2008/09 municipal year and for the last eight years sat on White Waltham Parish Council for Littlewick Green.

“I have not got the energy to do what I should do,” Dorothy, who lives near Littlewick, said.

“I have been around for a long time.”

Her retirement was marked by Richard Kellaway – the head of the Maidenhead Conservative Association – who presented her with a certificate on May 21.

The other Littlewick Green councillor, Cllr Lynn Penfold, gave Dorothy a certificate from Theresa May, which recognised her service to the Conservative Party.

“I like the argument, should I say,” Dorothy said of her interest in local politics.

“I like to know what is going on in the world.”