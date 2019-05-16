In pictures: Spitfires make flying visit to White Waltham Airfield

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) Spitfires took to the skies this weekend and made two short appearances at White Waltham Airfield.

The purpose of the Royal Air Force (RAF) BBMF is ‘to maintain the priceless artefacts of our national heritage in airworthy condition in order to commemorate those who have fallen in the service of this country’.

From May to September every year, the RAF flies six Spitfires, two Hurricane Mk 2Cs and a Lancaster as well as a C47 Dakota and two Chipmunk aircraft at public and military events.

This weekend the BBMF performed displays across the UK from as far north as Elvington in North Yorkshire to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

Although there wasn’t a display at the airfield, a number of spectators came to see the planes during their flying visits on Saturday and Sunday.

White Waltham is an ideal place for the BBMF Spitfires to have a pit stop before taking off again because ‘tail wheel aircraft like to land on grass’.

Airfield manager at White Waltham Catherine Smith said they are a ‘symbol of our freedom’. She said: “They won us the war and that’s quite important.”

Catherine explained that the iconic aircraft are ‘now getting more and more difficult to fly’ but their draw is undeniable.

She said: “They’re exciting to watch, they’re all powered by Merlin engines and people recognise that noise.”