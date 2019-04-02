International Earth Day event to be held in Waltham St Lawrence

An eco event is being held in Neville Hall to learn how to protect endangered species through knowledge of plastic waste and recycling.

The International Earth Day and craft sale event is being held on Monday, April 22 at the venue in Milley Road, where information on plastic recycling will be given and eco and handmade crafts will be on sale.

The event runs from noon until 4pm, with a £1 entry fee including a free vegan snack from sponsor The Primal Pantry.

Refreshments will also be provided.

W A ‘community Terracycle collection’ is also being held in the village in the form of a Children’s Eco Competition. Terracycle work with brands such as Walkers Crisps and Garnier to recycle and re-use plastics that are not recycled by the local council.

The child who has collected the most plastic will win an eco goody bag. More details from www.balanceyour.life/local-craft-sale and www.balanceyour.life/terracycle