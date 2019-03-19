Pen believed to have caused plane malfunction over White Waltham Airfield

A pilot managed to regain control of his descending and rolling aircraft just 50ft above the ground in an incident believed to have been caused by a pen.

The DHC-1 Chipmunk was being flown in an aerobatic display near White Waltham Airfield on September 8 last year but failed to respond to its pilot after performing a roll at 600ft.

It continued rolling and pitched nose-down, and the 49-year-old pilot declared a mayday and reduced power, an Air Accident Investigation Branch report published last week states.

The pilot realised the rudder controls had a restriction and, after vigorously moving all of the flying controls, he managed to clear it, regaining control at 50ft and landing at White Waltham Airfield.

The incident took place during the aerodrome’s West London Aero Club member’s day, which is open only to members and their guests.

The plane was inspected immediately but the flying controls appeared fine, the report says.

It states: “A detailed inspection of the aircraft completed a few days after the event confirmed that there were no defects with the flying controls.

“However, a partially crushed pen was found within the fuselage.

“The damage to the pen indicated that it was the probable cause of the control restriction.”

Since the incident, the pilot has introduced ‘more rigorous’ searches for loose items and only allows pens to be carried if securely tied to a flying suit, the report adds.