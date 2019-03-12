SITE INDEX

    • New tributes to soldiers set up in Woodlands Park

    New memorials to soldiers who died in service of their country have gone up in Woodlands Park.

    The bench and soldier silhouette were installed at the Woodlands Park village centre in Waltham Road on Friday, February 22.

    White Waltham Parish Council used £1,000 of arts money taken from money developers must pay for community projects as a condition for their projects being approved.

    Cllr Pat McDonald, the chairman of the council, said: “We had a situation where we had a war memorial in Littlewick Green and White Waltham but we had nothing in Woodlands Park.”

    He believed the seat and soldier would be a ‘fantastic’ piece of art and said it had had a ‘very, very positive response’.

    “I think the further we get away from the First and Second World War the more we need something to remember the people that made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” he said.

