    • White Waltham students receive new netball kit

    A school’s netball team were ‘super excited’ after receiving new kits for their upcoming games.

    The attire comprises of a polot-shirt and shorts bearing the White Waltham CE Academy logo and a sponsor’s logo.

    The kits were supplied by Goyals of Maidenhead and sponsored by Clean and Sparkle, a nationwide cleaning company run by Sofie and Leonard Lika, who are parents of students at the school.

