White Waltham students receive new netball kit

11:30AM, Monday 12 November 2018
A school’s netball team were ‘super excited’ after receiving new kits for their upcoming games.
The attire comprises of a polot-shirt and shorts bearing the White Waltham CE Academy logo and a sponsor’s logo.
The kits were supplied by Goyals of Maidenhead and sponsored by Clean and Sparkle, a nationwide cleaning company run by Sofie and Leonard Lika, who are parents of students at the school.
