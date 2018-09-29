A colour run at Waltham St Lawrence Primary School raised £1,000

About 200 participants from toddlers to grandparents took part in the ‘rainbow family fun run’ at Waltham St Lawrence Primary School on Saturday.

The event, which involved participants being covered with colourful powder, raised £1,000 for the school’s PTA and Berkshire Sands, an arm of the national charity Sands (the stillbirth and neonatal death charity) which offers support to anyone who has been affected by the death of a baby.

Chef at the school Juanita Tarn organised the run with the support of headteacher Li-Juan Ellerton and the help of the school’s PTA.

Juanita is a befriender for Berkshire Sands and has been involved in the charity since her son Sam was stillborn nine years ago.

“Whatever I can actively do to keep his memory alive and his legacy alive, I do,” she said. “He touched my life and changed my life in so many ways.”

Juanita is also mum to 12-year-old Aiden, Caleb, seven, and Alanna, four.

Rain on the day had little effect on the atmosphere. Juanita said: “It did not dampen the spirits at all, we had great fun.”