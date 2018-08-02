Valuable necklace stolen from a property in Hurley

Thames Valley Police has released an image of jewellery stolen in a burglary.

Between 8pm on Tuesday, July 31 till 8am Wednesday, August 1, the offenders searched a property in Hurley before taking a valuable necklace and earring set.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Martin Key, of the Investigation hub at Maidenhead, said: “We are releasing an image of the type of necklace that was taken.

“We are asking traders, jewellers and pawn shops to keep an eye in case anyone tries to sell this item of jewellery to them.

“We would ask anyone with information or who is approached regarding this item to contact us via our website or call 101 quoting reference 43180234879.

“Or if you wish to report anonymously you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”