Borough councillor to cycle 100 miles for charity

A borough councillor will put his body to the test when he takes part in a 100-mile cycle for charity.

Cllr Carwyn Cox (Con, Hurley and Walthams) is set to take part in the Prudential Ride London-Surrey 100 on Sunday and is raising money for Children With Cancer UK.

The ride begins at the London Stadium at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, before heading towards Surrey where there are several steep hills to traverse, and then heads back to London, and down the Mall, where the finish line is.

Cllr Cox said:”I was visiting a friend with my family and I’d had a couple of drinks.

“My friend said she was signing up and I should too, so I signed up on the spot.

“It’s going to be the first time I have gone that kind of distance, it’s going to be a challenge, hopefully, the weather will be a bit cooler than it is at the moment.”

Cllr Cox has been training for the event by cycling through Cookham, Burchetts Green and Twyford, as well as trekking to the Chilterns, to practice cycling up hills.

The Ride London route contains three large hills in the Surrey stretch – Newlands Corner, Leath Hill and Box Hill.

Growing up in Wales, Cllr Cox said that he used to spend a lot of time cycling there as a child and that he has enjoyed being back on his bike again.

A lawyer by trade, Cllr Cox became a recorder – a part-time judge – in April.

He has decided that he will not be running for re-election at the 2019 local elections.

He said: “From a personal perspective I don’t believe you should be a judge and a politician. I don't have an issue with others doing it, but I didn’t personally want to.

“I am willing to continue to serve my term, but I am not planning on running in 2019."

To sponsor Cllr Cox visit: bit.ly/2L2mVv6