Beehive fundraiser raises cash for Hospitality Action

A ‘Social Sunday’ event hosted by the Beehive restaurant in Waltham Road raised £400 for charity on Sunday, July 1.

It was part of a campaign run by Hospitality Action, which saw establishments up and down the country organise events to raise money for the charity, which provides assistance to those who work, or have worked in hospitality in the UK and who find themselves in crisis.

Owner of the Beehive Dominic Chapman said: “The hospitality industry is quite a tough industry.

“It’s a charity you can go to as some one in hospitality to get help. It’s the support network for our industry.”

The event raised money from a raffle of two bottles of Rioja wine and lunch at the restaurant. There was a hog roast provided by Quintessential Meats and live music from band Mirrorball.

There was also a cricket match between Beehive staff and regulars and White Waltham Cricket Club.

Dominic said: “The Beehive won for the first time in four years.”

Dr Simon Ratcliffe, of Kelperland Veterinary Surgery, hit a six in the last over to win the match.”