Chattertots youngsters enjoy pony rides

A pony ride was enjoyed by youngsters with Down’s syndrome who were celebrating progressing to school.

Children from Chattertots, which is based in Windsor and supports children in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, spent Saturday, May 26, horsing around at The Little Pony Club in Mire Lane, Waltham St Lawrence.

The children also got to bring their siblings along for the ride as they were taken on a day out by the speech and language therapy and support group.

Each child was introduced to a Shetland pony and got the chance to groom and ride it and was given a rosette at the end of the day.

Clare McIntosh, chairman of Chattertots, said: “The children had an amazing time. For almost all, it was their first experience of pony riding and you could see that had a sense of wonder about it and a real pride and achievement when they managed to do it.

“The staff showed huge empathy with the children. They took extra time to make them comfortable and provided additional physical support where needed.

“Effectively Chattertots became Chattertrots.”