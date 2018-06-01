Uncut verges 'a major hazard' on rural roads, says resident

The lives of road users are being put at risk by overgrown grass verges that line lanes and minor roads, according to one disgruntled resident.

Ralph Jones, who lives in Beenhams Heath, says that the Walthams and Shurlock Row area is a particularly bad example and believes overgrown cow parsley in particular should be ‘considered a major road hazard’.

He said: “When you drive round the lanes the grass round the verges is that high that you can’t see the road anymore.

“Normally in a country lane you can see a bend in the road but you can’t.”

Mr Jones believes that the council is prioritising nature over human safety.

In a letter to the Advertiser, he said: “The council is putting the life cycle of the five-legged Caspian Village moth, or other some-such nonsense before the safety of its population.”

A spokesman for the Royal Borough said: “Our contractor is due to begin cutting the verges in the Waltham St Lawrence area from early next week.”

“Our cutting policy is to only cut a one metre-wide strip and at junctions and other sight lines three times a year.

“We do not cut where we are aware of wild flowers or daffodils on the first cut unless this is causing a sight line issue.”