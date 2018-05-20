Waltham St Lawrence pupil to cut hair for Little Princess Trust

Hair for the Little Princess Trust will be donated by a school pupil who has been growing his for 18 months.

Aiden Tarn, who is in year six at Waltham St Lawrence Primary School, will cut it off at the village fete on Saturday, June 16.

He will then donate it to the charity, which makes wigs for children suffering from cancer and losing their hair.

“I never thought it would be this hard,” he said. “I have to shampoo and condition it to keep it in good condition and the daily brushing to get the knots out sometimes feels like torture, but it’s nothing compared to what kids battling cancer go through.

“I often get mistaken for a girl but it’s okay and my friends have been really supportive.”