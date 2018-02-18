Sun, 18
Knowl Hill, White Waltham and Bisham pupils take part in dance show

Hundreds of pupils took part in their Annual Dance Extravaganza at the Magnet Leisure Centre on Thursday, February 1.

Ashley Hill Multi-Academy Trust manages Knowl Hill CE Academy, White Waltham CE Academy and Bisham CE Academy.

More than 400 children from the schools performed a number of dances to the theme of 'A Night at the Museum'.

They included curriculum topics such as the dinosaurs, the Egyptians and the Second World War.

The show featured a variety of dancing styles from different eras.

