Knowl Hill, White Waltham and Bisham pupils take part in dance show

09:00AM, Sunday 18 February 2018
Hundreds of pupils took part in their Annual Dance Extravaganza at the Magnet Leisure Centre on Thursday, February 1.
Ashley Hill Multi-Academy Trust manages Knowl Hill CE Academy, White Waltham CE Academy and Bisham CE Academy.
More than 400 children from the schools performed a number of dances to the theme of 'A Night at the Museum'.
They included curriculum topics such as the dinosaurs, the Egyptians and the Second World War.
The show featured a variety of dancing styles from different eras.
