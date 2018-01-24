Wed, 24
Firefighters tackle car fire after suspected arson in rural road

Firefighters had to put out a car fire in a rural road near Hurley last night.

Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to Dungrove Hill Lane at about 9.45pm after a Range Rover had caught alight.

They had to douse the car in foam to bring the fire under control.

Nobody was at the scene when they arrived and the blaze is being treated as suspected arson.

